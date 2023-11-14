New Safety Measures Implemented Following Tragic Incident on Greek Ferry

In a shocking turn of events, a Greek island ferry captain and three crew members are now facing homicide charges in relation to the death of a passenger who was pushed into the sea as he attempted to board a departing vessel. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has sparked outrage throughout the maritime community.

The incident occurred at the main port of Piraeus, where the Blue Horizon ferry was preparing to set sail. The tardy passenger rushed onto the loading ramp, which was still in place on the quay, in an attempt to board the ferry. However, two crew members stopped him and forcibly removed him from the ramp. Undeterred, the passenger tried once again to step onto the ramp, only to be pushed off by a crew member as the ferry began to depart. Tragically, the man disappeared into the gap between the vessel and the quay.

Disturbingly, the crew did not offer any assistance to the distressed individual, and the ferry continued on its course towards the island of Crete. It was only after orders from authorities that the ferry was redirected back to Piraeus. Unfortunately, the man was found unconscious in the harbor waters and was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is currently being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Greece’s Minister of Maritime Affairs, voiced his shock and sorrow over the incident, describing the crew’s behavior as “criminally and morally reprehensible.” He emphasized that the incident was not only a gross insult to all sailors of Greek shipping but also an act of murder. Varvitsiotis ordered an investigation into the actions of the port police during the incident, recognizing the need for accountability.

Attica Group, the owner of the Blue Horizon ferry, expressed its devastation at the tragic incident and pledged to cooperate fully with the authorities. The ferry’s captain, first mate, and two other crew members are set to be formally charged later today.

This incident has highlighted the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in the maritime industry. Passengers must feel secure in the knowledge that their well-being is a top priority for all crew members. While accidents can happen, it is essential for proper protocols and procedures to be in place to manage such situations effectively and ensure the safety of all individuals on board.

As a result of this incident, the Piraeus Port Authority has taken swift action to investigate the case thoroughly and assign responsibility where necessary. They are also collaborating with industry experts to implement new safety standards that will help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

