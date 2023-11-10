The Rise of Chizuko Ueno in China: Defying Social Expectations and Inspiring Women

The popularity of 75-year-old Japanese feminist scholar, Chizuko Ueno, in China is an unexpected phenomenon. In a country where the government promotes conservative social values and encourages women to prioritize raising children, Ueno’s status as an unmarried woman without children defies societal norms. However, her message of critiquing social expectations for women and the pressure to hide their success has struck a chord with many Chinese women.

Ueno’s rise to fame mirrors an increasing interest in women’s rights in China. A decade ago, the country witnessed a vibrant feminist movement that staged protests and demanded more rights for women. However, as President Xi Jinping’s administration tightened control on civil society and promoted conservative family values, the feminist movement was silenced. Ueno’s popularity signals a resurgence of interest in gender equality and challenges the prevailing societal expectations.

Although Ueno declined multiple interview requests, her books have sold over half a million copies in mainland China and 26 of them are available in Chinese bookstores. Topics covered in her books range from “misogyny” in Japanese society to feminist approaches to elder care in an aging society. Ueno’s collection of letters with Suzumi Suzuki, a former Japanese porn actress, topped the 2022 Books of the Year list on the popular Chinese review platform Douban.

Fans of Ueno see her as a role model who challenges traditional assumptions about marriage and family. Her openness about choosing not to marry or have children has inspired many Chinese women to embrace their independence and build confidence. Ueno’s influence has even sparked online conversations about marriage and feminism, generating millions of views on social media platforms like Weibo.

Despite the Chinese government’s suspicion of activism and censorship of feminist ideas, Ueno’s books have escaped scrutiny because they do not directly address China. While feminism-themed events face pressure from authorities, Ueno’s works have managed to resonate with Chinese readers without attracting unwanted attention.

Chizuko Ueno’s rise to celebrity status in China demonstrates the power of her message and the growing demand for gender equality in a society that often upholds conservative values. By defying societal expectations and inspiring women to embrace their autonomy, Ueno has become a symbol of empowerment and resistance against prevailing norms.