Tree from Sycamore Gap Moved to Secure Location After Vandalism Incident

A towering sycamore tree that had become an iconic feature along Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland has been relocated to a secret and secure location. The tree, which stood at 50 feet tall, was cut down by vandals causing concern for the safety of the ancient Roman wall and the visitors to the site.

In order to protect the 1,900-year-old wall and ensure the safety of visitors, the National Trust made the decision to remove the fallen sycamore from its original spot. On Thursday, a crane was used to lift the tree off the wall and transport it to a secure storage location, which has not been revealed to the public for security reasons.

Andrew Poad, the general manager for the National Trust at the site, emphasized the necessity of the tree’s removal to preserve the historical monument. He stated, “It’s currently in a precarious position resting on the wall, so it’s necessary we move it now, to preserve the world-famous monument that is Hadrian’s Wall, and to make the site safe again for visitors.”

Due to the size of the trunk, it was not possible to lift the tree in one piece. Instead, the tree will be sawn into sections, with efforts made to keep the sections as large as possible. The stump of the tree will remain at the site and will be protected by a temporary fence. Conservationists are hopeful that the stump will sprout new shoots, and seeds have been collected to propagate another tree in its place.

A preliminary inspection by Historic England revealed some damage to the wall caused by the fallen tree. As a result, the public has been asked to stay away from the site during the tree removal process.

The future of the site remains uncertain, with several ideas being considered. Suggestions include creating a memorial bench using the timber or displaying a cross-section of the trunk to allow people to see inside the original tree. The National Trust is working with partners to determine the best way to pay tribute to the beloved tree and involve the public in this decision-making process. Given the site’s designation by UNESCO as a scheduled ancient monument, plans must be carefully considered.

Although the incident has been disheartening, the National Trust has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and well-wishes from the public. Andrew Poad expressed gratitude for the impact the tree had on visitors, saying, “It’s clear that this tree captured the imaginations of so many people who visited, and that it held a special – and often poignant – place in many people’s hearts.”

The investigation into the vandalism is ongoing, with two individuals currently on police bail. Northumberland National Park Authority and the local police are committed to finding those responsible for the destructive act.

