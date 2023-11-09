India’s Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Successfully Enters Lunar Orbit

India’s space agency, ISRO, announced on Saturday that the country’s ambitious third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, has successfully entered lunar orbit. This significant milestone was achieved through a retro-burning maneuver at the spacecraft’s closest point to the moon, known as Perilune.

The next operation scheduled for Sunday is the reduction of the orbit. This maneuver will be followed by four more Moon-bound maneuvers to bring the satellite closer to its target, a 100 km circular orbit. These maneuvers will be carried out until August 17, after which the landing module, consisting of the lander and rover, will detach from the propulsion module. Subsequently, de-orbiting maneuvers will be performed on the lander to prepare for the final descent onto the moon’s surface. The soft landing attempt is planned for August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to demonstrate India’s capability for safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The mission includes an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover, all equipped with various scientific payloads to carry out experiments and in-situ analysis of the Moon’s surface.

Since its launch on July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has undergone several maneuvers to gradually increase its distance from Earth. Notably, on August 1, a crucial slingshot maneuver successfully propelled the spacecraft from Earth’s orbit towards the Moon.

The successful insertion of Chandrayaan-3 into lunar orbit marks another significant achievement for India’s space exploration program. It underscores the country’s determination to further explore the Moon and develop technologies necessary for future inter-planetary missions.