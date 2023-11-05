Chinese Solar Panel Companies Accused of Skirting US Tariff Laws

After a thorough investigation, federal officials have found that certain Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariff laws by operating through other Southeast Asian countries. The Commerce Department launched an investigation in March 2022, looking into eight companies that manufacture solar panels and parts in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The investigation revealed that five companies, namely BYD Hong Kong, Canadian Solar, New East Solar, Trina, and Vina Solar, were found to be violating tariff laws and should have additional tariffs imposed on them. New East Solar, a Cambodian company, was added to the list after refusing to cooperate with federal officials during an audit of their factory.

Although three other solar manufacturers, Hanwha, Jinko, and Boviet, were found to be in compliance with US laws, the additional tariffs will not be applied until June 2024. Last summer, President Joe Biden waived the tariffs on solar panels for a two-year period to support the US solar industry.

China has a significant influence over the global supply chain for solar panels and parts, including in the US. However, concerns have been raised about alleged human rights abuses in Chinese manufacturing facilities. The US solar industry is gradually bringing its manufacturing back to the country, assisted by tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint filed by Auxin Solar, a small US-based company, suggesting that certain companies operating in Southeast Asia were avoiding tariffs. The outcome of this investigation caused disruptions in the US solar industry, leading to the cancellation or delay of numerous projects. Furthermore, it posed a challenge for the Biden administration, which aims to promote extensive solar development as part of its climate goals.

Despite the challenges faced by the US solar industry, significant investments were made in the sector last year. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the solar and battery storage industries injected $100 billion into the US economy. This underscores the growing importance of renewable energy and the potential for further growth in the sector.