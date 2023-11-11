A Fresh Perspective on Florida’s Land Ownership Law

TALLAHASSEE — In a recent development, a federal judge has dismissed attempts to block a new law in Florida that restricts Chinese citizens from purchasing land in the state. The law, supported by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, aims to safeguard Florida’s farmland and food supply from potential threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, appointed during former President Donald Trump’s term, denied the request for a preliminary injunction on the law by four Chinese immigrants and a real-estate firm. Judge Winsor justified his decision by stating that the challengers had not proven their likelihood of winning the case, a crucial factor in blocking a law before a full trial. Furthermore, he emphasized that there was no evidence to suggest that the Republican-controlled Legislature had discriminatory intent in passing the legislation.

The judge highlighted that the law was formulated in a manner that did not differentiate on the basis of race or nationality. Its application would be the same regardless of whether an individual of Chinese descent domiciled in China or a person not of Chinese descent domiciled in China was involved.

This law, which encompasses regulations applicable to land near military bases, critical infrastructure, and agricultural lands, is essential for protecting Florida’s resources from potential threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party, according to Governor DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Simpson. When signing the law, Governor DeSantis characterized the Chinese Communist Party as the “United States’ greatest geopolitical threat.” He has consistently voiced concerns about China and included a ban on selling farmland to Chinese Communist Party members and affiliates in his presidential campaign platform.

Similar laws have been considered in at least three other states, including Texas and Louisiana, this year. In late June, the U.S. Department of Justice intervened, asserting that the new law violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution. The department accused the legislation of causing harm solely based on national origin, violating civil rights laws, undermining constitutional rights, and not serving the state’s alleged objective of enhancing public safety.

The individuals and groups challenging the law, labeling it as “racist,” have expressed their intention to appeal Judge Winsor’s ruling. They argue that the law negatively impacts immigrants striving to build lives in Florida. Jian Song, owner of Multi-Choice Realty LLC and one of the plaintiffs, stated, “As a Chinese American who has called Orlando my home for over 20 years, I’ve been extremely worried since this law went into effect.”

Governor DeSantis applauded the court’s decision, asserting that Florida will persist in combatting CCP influence in the state. Nevertheless, Chinese citizens and Asian-Americans residing in Florida had cautioned lawmakers about potential discrimination and harassment if the law were to pass. Despite these concerns, the legislation garnered overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.

The new law designates several countries, including China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela, as “foreign countries of concern.” It restricts property ownership for certain residents from these nations. Moreover, it imposes limitations on the number of acres of land that Chinese citizens can purchase, and property sellers who knowingly contravene the law may face misdemeanor criminal penalties.

It is vital to recognize that individuals from China should be as welcome in Florida as they are in other parts of the United States, with the freedom to participate in the housing market on equal footing, as supported by the U.S. government. The goal is to ensure fair and inclusive practices in land ownership.

