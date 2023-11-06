FAA Frees Up New Opportunities for Mexico-US Air Travel

In an important development for the aviation industry, Mexico’s aviation safety rating has been elevated to Category 1 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This decision comes after two years of collaborative efforts between the civil aviation authorities of both Mexico and the United States.

With this new status, Mexico now has the opportunity to expand its air service and routes to the United States. Moreover, US airlines can resume marketing and selling tickets with their names and designator codes on Mexican-operated flights.

The FAA played a crucial role in this process by providing expertise and resources to Mexico’s Agencia Federal de Aviacion Civil (AFAC) through technical assistance agreements. Over the past two years, the FAA has sent multiple teams of aviation safety experts to collaborate with AFAC and address the safety issues that led to the downgrade.

Previously, in May 2021, Mexico’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) rating was downgraded to Category 2 as it did not comply with the safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Under the IASA program, the FAA thoroughly assesses civil aviation authorities of countries with air carriers that have applied to fly to the United States, conduct operations to the United States, or engage in code-sharing arrangements with US airlines. The assessments focus on whether international civil aviation authorities meet the minimum safety standards established by ICAO, rather than FAA regulations.

Maintaining a Category 1 rating requires a country to adhere to the safety standards set by ICAO, an aviation technical agency under the United Nations. ICAO is responsible for establishing international standards and recommended practices for aircraft operations and maintenance.

This development opens up new possibilities for collaboration and growth in the aviation sector between Mexico and the United States. Travelers can anticipate enhanced connectivity and a wider range of flight options between the two countries.