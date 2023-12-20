Fears of Escalation: Yemen on Edge Amid Houthi Attacks and International Backlash

Yemen is on the brink of a new conflict as a series of attacks by the Houthi armed group on ships transiting through the Red Sea has triggered international concern and condemnation. The Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital and other parts of the country, have claimed responsibility for firing ballistic missiles at Israel in support of Gaza. However, these actions have raised fears of retaliation and further violence, as Yemen is already grappling with multiple crises including political instability, economic challenges, and an ongoing civil war.

The recent attacks on vessels passing through the Red Sea have prompted a strong response from the international community. The United States, along with nine other navies, has formed a multinational maritime task force to secure the Red Sea and counter what they describe as a “reckless” escalation by the Houthis. This response is exactly what many Yemenis, like Saleh Abdullah, have been dreading. They fear that these attacks could invite a military response from Israel and other foreign forces, leading to another devastating conflict in their war-torn country.

It has been nearly a decade since Yemen descended into a civil war, resulting in immense humanitarian suffering and displacement. Efforts by the United Nations and regional actors have helped reduce the violence in recent years, but the situation remains fragile. The conflict in Gaza has now cast a shadow over the fragile peace in Yemen. The Houthi attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea, a vital trade route for oil transportation, have raised concerns about the potential impact on global oil prices and the economy.

While the Houthi missiles and drones have garnered attention and concern from Israel, Yemeni public opinion is divided. Some, like Leila Salem, believe that these attacks will have little impact on the Israeli military and may instead invite further repercussions on Yemen and its people. Furthermore, there is a risk that these attacks could lead to the Houthis being designated as a “foreign terrorist organization,” which would have significant consequences for Yemen and its civilian population.

As the international maritime coalition takes action in the Red Sea to counter the Houthi attacks, there is a real fear that any armed clashes between the Houthis and foreign forces could derail the peace process in Yemen entirely. Ali al-Dhahab, a Yemeni political and military analyst, warns that an escalation of violence would only prolong the suffering of Yemeni civilians and hinder any prospects of a long-term ceasefire.

While Yemeni civilians express worries about the potential consequences of the Houthi involvement in the war on Gaza, the Houthi leadership and their fighters remain defiant. They emphasize their readiness to target ships in the Red Sea, particularly those belonging to Israel and the US, should their missiles not reach their intended targets. This persistent defiance further heightens tensions and increases the likelihood of a new conflict in the region.

The Houthi group’s intervention in the war on Gaza has garnered some support within Yemen, as they are seen as defending the Palestinian cause. However, these gains come at a price. Yemen may face further humanitarian and economic challenges, exacerbating the already dire situation in the country.

As Yemen teeters on the edge of a new conflict, the international community is closely monitoring the situation. There is a collective hope that diplomatic efforts can prevail, de-escalating tensions and preventing further violence. However, the road to peace remains uncertain, and the stakes for Yemen and its people have never been higher.

—

