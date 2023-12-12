New Concerns Arise Over Potential Exodus of Palestinians into Egypt amid Gaza Conflict

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, fears are growing over the possibility of a mass exodus of Palestinians into Egypt. The displacement caused by the war has already forced most of the population in northern Gaza to flee their homes, leaving behind ghostly landscapes in what were once densely populated areas. Now, as battles intensify in the southern part of the territory, hundreds of thousands more Palestinians are being driven from their homes.

According to Israeli analyses, over 18,000 people in Gaza have been killed since the conflict escalated on October 7th. The majority of these casualties are believed to be civilians, with women and children making up a significant portion of the Palestinian death toll. The United Nations reports that approximately 85% of Gaza’s population, or 1.9 million people, have been displaced. However, the facilities and spaces available to accommodate these displaced individuals are inadequate. Sanitation conditions are worsening, clean water is scarce, diseases are spreading, and hunger is widespread. The U.N. World Food Program warns that half of Gaza’s population is going hungry, with 9 out of 10 people unable to eat every day.

The ongoing fighting has also severely hampered the efforts of humanitarian organizations to provide relief to those in need. The infrastructure in Gaza has been largely destroyed, and the healthcare system is on the brink of collapse. The World Health Organization has sounded the alarm, highlighting the dwindling supplies and hospital beds as medical facilities come under attack.

Against this backdrop, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed concerns about the possibility of a mass displacement of Palestinians into Egypt. He argues that there is currently no effective protection of civilians in Gaza, and he expects the breakdown of public order to worsen the situation. However, many Arab countries in the region have rejected the idea of accepting refugees from Gaza, fearing that they would not be able to return. This hesitance reflects the historical context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where Palestinian exiles have often faced protracted displacement.

Some Arab officials have accused Israel of intentionally emptying Gaza of its people. The Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, went so far as to claim that Israel’s conduct of the war is within the legal definition of genocide. However, Israeli officials deny these allegations and insist that there is no plan to relocate Gazans to Egypt.

Despite these denials, there has been significant discussion around the idea of transferring Gaza’s Palestinian population to Egypt. Leaked documents from the Israeli Intelligence Ministry and proposals from Israeli think tanks have suggested the permanent and forcible transfer of Palestinians into Egypt. Some Israeli politicians and former senior officials have openly called for the removal of Palestinian civilians and the resettlement of Israelis in Gaza.

However, Egyptian officials have firmly rejected this approach, stating that Palestinian civilians should not be penalized or forced to leave their territory. Egypt has communicated privately that an influx of Palestinian refugees would strain its relations with Israel.

As concerns grow, a delegation of U.N. Security Council ambassadors recently visited the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza to assess the humanitarian situation. The visit followed the United States’ veto of a Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. This move has drawn attention to the Biden administration’s approach to the crisis and its support for Israel.

