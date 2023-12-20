Shippers Alter Course as Attacks in Red Sea Raise Concerns of Higher Oil and Gas Prices

Multiple commercial shippers have made the decision to reroute their vessels away from the Red Sea due to ongoing missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants. This cautious move has sparked fears of potential trade disruptions that could ultimately drive up oil and gas prices.

Prominent companies such as BP and Frontline, among others, have chosen to redirect their ships around South Africa instead, which adds up to two weeks of transportation time to each shipment. While some experts believe that the current delay in shipments will not result in immediate price increases, they acknowledge that the new economics of oil purchases will need to factor in additional costs, such as higher insurance and longer distance traveled.

Oil analyst Stephen Schork emphasized the need for oil prices to compensate for these added costs, asserting that it can only lead to an upward push on prices. This new development comes as a downside for American drivers who have recently experienced relief at the gas pump after a period of rising prices.

The diverted shipments are currently seen as a costly inconvenience, but concerns are likely to escalate if there is a major disruption in supply. Both Schork and Phil Flynn, a FOX Business contributor, expressed unease about the situation escalating further, potentially resulting in a shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf. Such an event would create a second significant bottleneck for the global flow of oil.

In response to the attacks, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an international mission aimed at countering Houthi rebel attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The mission involves the participation of several countries, including the U.K., Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, and more.

A Houthi official stated that the group will continue to target ships in the Red Sea as long as Israel persists in its fight in the Gaza Strip. However, they clarified that only Israeli ships or those bound for Israel would be the focus of their attacks.

The impact of the Red Sea attacks on the American consumer will depend on the duration of the disruptions. Schork explained that if vessel rerouting lasts for only a week, the effect on energy costs in the U.S. would be minimal. However, if this becomes a continued pattern, the resulting upward pressure on prices at the pump and for heating oil in homes could be significant.

In conclusion, the ongoing attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea have prompted shippers to change their routes, raising concerns about potential trade disruptions and a subsequent rise in oil and gas prices. The long-term impact will depend on the duration of the disruptions and the strategic response to these security challenges.

