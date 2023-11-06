India Joins List of Suspected Countries Involved in Targeted Killings

India has been accused of carrying out targeted killings of individuals outside its borders, joining a dubious list of countries suspected of engaging in such actions. Western security officials and experts have indicated that if the allegations against India are confirmed, it would join the ranks of countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Iran that have been credibly accused of plotting lethal attacks against perceived adversaries abroad.

The growing trend of “transnational repression,” as international organizations and human rights groups term it, is fueled by a variety of factors. These include the rise of authoritarianism in many countries and the advancements in surveillance technologies that enable repressive governments to track and target dissidents on foreign soil. The international community’s fraying and the willingness of states to resort to violence and violate norms have only exacerbated this phenomenon.

The response from the United States to Canada’s allegations against India has been notably muted, reflecting Washington’s conflicting position on the matter. While the U.S. has taken unilateral action against terrorist leaders, it has been perceived as being tougher on countries like Russia rather than its allies, including India and Israel. This delicate position creates challenges for President Biden, who seeks to cultivate closer ties with India as an economic partner and a counterbalance to Chinese influence.

It is unlikely that India will face meaningful sanctions from the United Nations or Western governments, including the United States. Canada may attempt to push for a U.N. resolution condemning India’s actions, but the country’s influence over developing nations might hinder its success in garnering a significant majority vote.

The prevalence of targeted killings extends beyond India, with countries like North Korea, Ukraine, Rwanda, and Iran also being accused. Recent events, such as the suspected attack on Russian mercenary Yevgeniy Prigozhin and threats issued by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, highlight the ongoing nature of this issue.

While U.S. officials have conducted similar operations in the past, there is a growing concern about the expansion of extrajudicial and extraterritorial violence committed by an increasing number of governments. The international community must address the erosion of norms and the use of violence by states, ensuring accountability for these actions.