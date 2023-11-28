New title: Gaza Crisis: The Perilous Journey South

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, tens of thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been forced to flee from the northern part of the enclave to seek safety in the south. This journey has been filled with danger and uncertainty, as they face the constant threat of airstrikes and the fear that they may be displaced once again.

The Israeli military launched a bombing campaign in response to an attack by Hamas, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 Palestinians and the displacement of over 13,000 people. In an effort to protect civilians in the northern Gaza towns, Israel urged them to flee along Salah al-Din Street, the main highway in the strip. However, many Palestinians were unable to leave earlier due to various reasons such as the lack of resources or the inability to leave behind older family members.

Even for those who made the difficult decision to leave, the journey was not without its challenges. Israel has also targeted the southern part of Gaza, causing some Palestinians to question whether uprooting themselves further is worth the risk of not finding shelter in the south. Despite these concerns, the United Nations reports that 1.7 million out of the 2.3 million residents in the Hamas-controlled enclave have been displaced.

The Palestinians who have fled describe feelings of shame, loss of dignity, and anger at being caught in yet another war between Israel and Hamas. The journey is typically undertaken on foot or on donkey carts, taking hours to reach their destinations. Families with young children and pregnant women like Aya Habboub have been particularly vulnerable, facing immense challenges and uncertainty along the way.

Several Palestinians have reported incidents of Israeli soldiers firing in the direction of those fleeing, but these claims have not been independently verified. The Israeli military has stated that it takes precautions to minimize harm to civilians and has issued warnings of airstrikes in advance. However, it also accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields by embedding itself within civilian infrastructure.

Since the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, some Palestinians have continued their journey south, while others have attempted to return north to check on loved ones and their homes. However, Israeli troops have prevented them from doing so, adding to their frustration and desperation.

FAQ:

Q: How many Palestinians have been displaced in the Gaza Strip?

A: According to the United Nations, 1.7 million out of the 2.3 million residents in the Gaza Strip have been displaced.

Q: Are Palestinians facing danger during their journey to the south?

A: Yes, Palestinians face the constant threat of airstrikes and the possibility of being displaced again.

Q: How are Israeli soldiers responding to the fleeing Palestinians?

A: There have been reports of Israeli soldiers firing in the general vicinity of those fleeing, but these claims have not been independently verified.

Q: Why are some Palestinians hesitant to continue their journey to the south?

A: Some Palestinians feel that uprooting themselves further with no guarantee of shelter in the south is not worth the risk.

Sources:

nytimes.com