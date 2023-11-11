FBI Issues Warnings to Sikhs in Response to Killing of Activist

Following the recent assassination of prominent Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the FBI has taken action to protect Sikhs in the United States by issuing warnings regarding potential death threats. The urgency of these warnings has increased in light of Canada’s revelation that there is credible intelligence indicating the involvement of the Indian government in Nijjar’s assassination.

Pritpal Singh, a political activist and coordinator for the American Sikh Caucus Committee, as well as two other Sikh Americans involved in political organizing in California, reported receiving calls and visits from FBI agents after Nijjar’s killing. While the FBI did not disclose the source of the threats, they advised caution and raised awareness of potential risks.

The Sikh community in the U.S. has also received police warnings about possible threats. Sukhman Dhami, co-director of Ensaaf, a nonprofit organization focused on human rights in India, particularly in the Sikh-majority state of Punjab, confirmed that community leaders associated with the politics of Sikh self-determination have been visited by law enforcement and alerted to the possibility of being targeted.

Canada has recently pointed to India’s involvement in Nijjar’s assassination, based on both signals intelligence and human intelligence sources. Canadian authorities have expelled a top Indian diplomat, the head of the Indian intelligence agency, in response to these findings. India vehemently denies these allegations, accusing Canada of supporting Sikh militant and extremist groups.

Amidst these developments, the United States has expressed concern and has pledged cooperation with Canada’s investigation. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has emphasized the importance of holding India accountable, stating that no nation has “special exemption” when it comes to extrajudicial killings. Blinken’s statement also highlights the potential consequences of Indian actions against Sikh dissidents on U.S.-India relations, particularly as the two countries work together to address the challenges posed by China.

Sikh Americans who have received threats remain resolute in their determination and call for the U.S. government to take steps to ensure their protection and to stand against what they perceive to be an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the period leading up to Nijjar’s assassination, Canadian intelligence officials had warned him and several other Sikh community leaders about the imminent risks they faced. Details regarding the specific source of the threats were not provided. Nijjar, known for his advocacy for Sikh independence from India, had been labeled a terrorist by the Indian government and faced criminal charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

While opinions differ on Nijjar’s standing in the Canadian Sikh community, it is clear that his political beliefs and advocacy for an independent Sikh state played a significant role in his targeted killing.

The situation highlights the existence of a large and politically active Sikh diaspora in Canada, which has a notable presence within the federal government. Some Canadian Sikhs support the establishment of Khalistan, an independent homeland for Sikhs within India.

With tensions rising and investigations ongoing, it is crucial for governments to address these issues while safeguarding the rights and safety of individuals and communities involved.