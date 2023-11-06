India’s Alleged Role in Assassination Spawns International Tensions

New evidence has surfaced regarding the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, deepening the rift between India and Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, supported by intelligence sources in both countries, has accused the Indian government of orchestrating the extrajudicial killing. This shocking allegation has prompted a renewed examination of threats against Sikh separatists worldwide, as well as suspicious deaths within the community.

Following Nijjar’s murder, the FBI issued warnings to at least three Americans active in the Sikh community, indicating that their lives were in danger. Pritpal Singh, a coordinator for the American Sikh Caucus Committee, and Amarjit Singh, a New York-based journalist, both received calls alerting them to potential threats against their lives. These warnings highlight the complex dynamics at play in this international dispute.

Transnational repression by the Indian government is at the center of concern, with individuals like Pritpal Singh asserting that such intimidation not only puts lives at risk, but also poses a threat to democratic institutions, individual rights, and national security. The FBI’s duty to warn citizens under threat is a crucial legal protection, but the specific intelligence that led to these warnings remains undisclosed.

As new details about Nijjar’s murder emerge, a security video has revealed that the assassination involved at least six assailants and two vehicles, suggesting a highly organized plot. The Washington Post reports that Nijjar was the target of around 50 bullets, 34 of which hit their mark. Nijjar was a prominent figure in the Khalistan movement, which advocates for an independent Sikh state in India’s Punjab region. The movement has been labeled as terrorist by the Indian government.

While much attention has been given to Trudeau’s accusation against India, questions are being raised about the Canadian authorities’ failure to adequately protect Nijjar. Moninder Singh, who received a warning alongside Nijjar, expressed disappointment that more was not done to safeguard their lives.

The assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar has ignited a global debate on the treatment of Sikh separatists and the alleged involvement of the Indian government. As tensions continue to rise between Canada and India, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that addresses the concerns of all parties involved.