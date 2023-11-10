The FBI and International Partners Dismantle Massive Hacking Network

Law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with the FBI, have successfully dismantled a vast network of hacked computers that were being used to defraud victims of hundreds of millions of dollars. The operation involved the seizure of over $8 million in cryptocurrency from the hackers and the removal of their malicious code from infected computers worldwide.

The primary target of the operation was a hacking tool known as Qakbot, which had been employed by Russian-speaking ransomware gangs to cause significant harm to health care providers and government agencies globally. The takedown was made possible through the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In a further attempt to combat cybercrime, the State Department has announced a reward of up to $10 million for any information leading to the identification of the individuals responsible for the malicious software used in these attacks.

The FBI’s aggressive efforts to take down popular hacking tools is part of a larger strategy to make it harder for cybercriminals to disrupt American companies and local governments. By leveraging every available legal authority, the aim is to target the services that cybercriminals utilize to carry out their illicit activities.

The botnet, which was the primary tool used by the hackers, is essentially an army of infected computers that can be utilized for various fraudulent activities and disruptive hacks. By redirecting the botnet’s internet traffic through FBI-controlled servers, the bureau was able to issue commands for infected computers to uninstall the malicious software.

Qakbot, which has been in operation for about 15 years, has been responsible for numerous ransomware attacks in recent years, resulting in substantial financial losses. By infiltrating the infrastructure of these criminal organizations, law enforcement agencies hope to recover stolen funds and disrupt their ability to launch future attacks.

While the hackers may eventually rebuild their computer infrastructure, the FBI anticipates that it will be a lengthy and challenging process. The takedown has caused substantial damage to their operations, making it difficult for them to return to their previous level of activity.

With this successful operation, the FBI and its international partners have dealt a significant blow to one of the longest-running cyber criminal botnets. The bureau remains committed to targeting every aspect of cybercriminal organizations, including their facilitators and sources of funding, to safeguard the public from these threats.