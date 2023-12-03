Israeli Father Demands Justice for Son Killed by IDF Soldier

In a passionate plea for justice, Moshe Castleman, the father of the late Yuval Doron Castleman, is calling for the indictment of the IDF soldier responsible for his son’s tragic death. Yuval Castleman, hailed as a hero, courageously helped subdue the Hamas terrorists who perpetrated a shooting attack at a Jerusalem bus stop, resulting in the deaths of three innocent people and the injury of four others. However, amidst the chaos, Yuval Castleman was mistakenly shot by an IDF soldier despite being in a defenseless, kneeling position with his hands raised in surrender.

Video footage capturing the events confirms the troubling discrepancy between Yuval Castleman’s actions and the soldier’s response. Shockingly, the soldier, whose identity remains undisclosed, negligently fired upon him, leading to his hospitalization. Despite medical efforts, Yuval Castleman tragically succumbed to his wounds later that day. This incident has sparked outrage and demands for accountability from Castleman’s grieving family.

While the army asserts that the soldier mistook Yuval Castleman for a terrorist in the heat of the moment, this explanation does little to assuage the concerns of the public. Consequently, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israeli Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, with military police conducting their own separate inquiry. This tragedy has also reignited the debate surrounding the army’s unwritten policy of shooting to kill even when faced with unarmed perpetrators.

As Moshe Castleman fervently seeks justice for his son’s untimely death, the question remains: will the Israeli legal system deliver the accountability he so desperately seeks? Only time will tell as the investigations progress and more details surrounding this tragic incident come to light.

