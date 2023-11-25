Geert Wilders’ Far-Right Party Surprisingly Triumphs in Dutch Election

After years of being on the fringes of Dutch politics, Geert Wilders, often referred to as the Dutch Donald Trump, and his far-right PVV Freedom Party have achieved a shocking victory in the general elections. Despite numerous death threats and being under police protection for almost 20 years, Wilders and his party have secured an astonishing 37 out of 150 seats in the parliament. This is more than double the number of seats they won in the previous election.

The PVV’s unexpected triumph has surpassed all predictions, leaving other political alliances, such as the Labour-Green alliance led by former EU commissioner Frans Timmermans and the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, trailing behind with 24 and 28 seats, respectively.

As Wilders embarks on the challenging task of forming a government, he faces the hurdle of convincing reluctant rivals to join him. However, despite being seen as a political outsider, the 60-year-old politician is no rookie. He has been trying to gain public support with his anti-immigration and anti-EU policies for years. His bold rhetoric and distinctive peroxide blonde hair have earned him comparisons to Donald Trump.

Born in Venlo, a city in the south of the Netherlands in 1963, Wilders grew up in a Catholic family alongside his brother and two sisters. Although his mother was of Indonesian descent, Wilders rarely acknowledges this fact. It is worth noting that the Netherlands has a history of colonization and is home to the largest Muslim population in the world.

Wilders initially developed an interest in politics in the 1980s and was fascinated by the power and influence associated with it. It was after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States and the assassination of far-right Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn that Wilders became increasingly critical of Islam. He left the centre-right VVD party in 2004 and later founded the PVV in 2006, with anti-Islam policies at the forefront of its agenda.

Notorious for his controversial statements, Wilders compared Islam to Nazism and Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.” In 2008, he released a highly criticized film titled “Fitna,” which sparked international outrage. The film depicted scenes of beheadings and the 9/11 attacks alongside quotes from the Quran, equating Islam with terrorism. In 2009, he was banned from entering the UK due to concerns about community harmony and public safety. Wilders faced trial in 2010 for inciting hatred and discrimination against Muslims but was ultimately acquitted.

Despite the conviction, Wilders has continued to make inflammatory remarks. In 2016, he was found guilty of insulting people of Moroccan descent for his statements about having “fewer Moroccans” in the Netherlands. His divisive rhetoric has not deterred him from making further controversial statements, including derogatory comments about Moroccans and organizing a contest for cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

Due to constant threats against his life, Wilders has lived under strict police protection for nearly two decades. He is under constant armed guard, resides in a safe house provided by the government, and requires an escort whenever he appears in public.

