New Presidential Election Results in Argentina: Centrist Candidate Surprises and Far-Right Populist Falls Short

In a surprising turn of events, the centrist finance minister Sergio Massa has emerged as the winner of the first round of Argentina’s presidential election, defeating the eccentric far-right populist Javier Milei. Milei, often described as an Argentinian mix of Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, and Boris Johnson, had been expected by his supporters to achieve a sensational victory similar to Bolsonaro’s triumph in Brazil in 2018. However, with 97% of votes counted, Massa secured 36.6% of the 26.3 million votes, while Milei came in second with 30%.

The third major candidate, the conservative former security minister Patricia Bullrich, finished third with approximately 23.8% of the votes. With no candidate surpassing the required threshold, Massa and Milei will now proceed to a second round on November 19th. To secure an outright victory, a candidate needed to obtain more than 45% of the votes or more than 40% with a lead of over 10% against their closest rival.

Massa, 51, delivered a sober speech to his supporters, promising to lead a national unity government that would mark the beginning of a new era in Argentina’s political history. He expressed his commitment to working tirelessly to protect and unify the country, pledging “a country without uncertainty.” Meanwhile, Milei urged his disappointed followers to celebrate the historic achievement of reaching the run-off and emphasized the importance of change for Argentina’s future.

The upcoming month leading to the second round promises to be filled with uncertainty, economic turbulence, and political maneuvering. The outcome of the election remains uncertain, as many right-wing voters who supported Bullrich may rally behind Milei instead of Massa. In addition, prominent figures from South America’s extreme right had hoped for a Milei victory to reinvigorate their movement after Bolsonaro’s defeat in Brazil’s 2022 election.

As Argentina continues in this transitional period, it is worth noting the impact that both candidates have had on the political landscape. Milei, a television pundit turned politician, has brought forward radical ideas such as abolishing the central bank and distancing Argentina from its major trade partners, China and Brazil. On the other hand, Massa’s centrism offers a more moderate approach, focusing on unity and stability for the country.

