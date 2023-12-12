Outrage in Polish Parliament as Far-Right Lawmaker Disrupts Hanukkah Celebrations

By [Your Name]

WARSAW – In an unprecedented act of provocation, a far-right Polish lawmaker recently caused outrage by using a fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles during a parliamentary event. The incident occurred during an annual Hanukkah celebration organized by speaker Szymon Holownia, wherein members of the Jewish community, including children, were invited.

The lawmaker in question, Grzegorz Braun of the Confederation party, was captured on video taking the fire extinguisher and proceeding to walk across the parliament’s lobby towards the candles. As he discharged the extinguisher, a white cloud of powder enveloped the area, prompting security guards to evacuate people. The footage showed individuals, including Magdalena Gudzinska-Adamczyk, covered in the residue.

Following the incident, Braun took the podium in the chamber and labeled Hanukkah as “satanic,” attempting to justify his actions as a restoration of “normality.” This appalling display of anti-Semitism has left many feeling shocked and unsafe within their own country.

Speaker Holownia promptly excluded Braun from the parliamentary sitting and announced that he would inform prosecutors of the lawmaker’s actions. Holownia reiterated his commitment to zero tolerance for racism, xenophobia, and anti-Semitism, assuring the public that he would not allow such behavior while serving as the speaker of parliament.

Repercussions for Braun were subsequently announced, including a reduction of his salary for three months and the suspension of all parliamentary expenses for six months. By taking a firm stance against Braun’s actions, Holownia sends a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated in the Polish governing body.

Poland’s Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich emphasized that Braun’s actions do not represent the views of the entire country. He expressed his embarrassment over the incident and highlighted the resilience of the Jewish community throughout history, stating that attempts to extinguish their traditions have always failed.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Grzegorz Rys of Poland’s Catholic Church conveyed his personal shame in a statement posted on X, a social media platform. He offered a sincere apology to the entire Jewish community in Poland, recognizing the incident as a blemish on the nation’s values of religious tolerance and respect.

While this deplorable act in the Polish parliament highlights the existence of anti-Semitism, it should not overshadow the ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and unity. It is incumbent upon society as a whole to reject and condemn such displays of hatred. By standing together against prejudice and embracing diversity, we can foster a more harmonious and accepting future.

