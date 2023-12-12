Far-right Politician Causes Controversy in Polish Parliament During Hanukkah Celebration

A shocking incident took place in the Polish parliament during a Hanukkah event, when a far-right lawmaker resorted to using a fire extinguisher to put out the Hanukkah candles. The incident, which was captured on video and widely shared, sparked outrage and led to the lawmaker being excluded from the parliamentary sitting.

The video footage shows Grzegorz Braun of the Confederation party grabbing a fire extinguisher and proceeding to the area where the candles were lit. As he discharged the extinguisher, a white cloud engulfed the vicinity, causing security guards to evacuate the area to ensure everyone’s safety.

Members of the Jewish community, including children, had been invited to parliament by speaker Szymon Holownia to participate in the annual Hanukkah celebrations. However, the joyous occasion quickly turned into chaos and distress.

While Braun’s actions were disturbing, it was his subsequent remarks that added fuel to the fire. He referred to Hanukkah as “satanic” and claimed that he was restoring “normality” by extinguishing the candles. When asked if he felt ashamed, Braun responded by directing shame towards those who partake in acts of satanic worship.

Magdalena Gudzinska-Adamczyk, who was present during the incident, confronted Braun as he extinguished the candles. Covered in white powder, she expressed her distress and stated that she no longer felt safe in the country.

In response to Braun’s actions, Speaker Holownia immediately excluded him from the ongoing parliamentary sitting and announced that he would inform the prosecutors about the incident. Holownia made it clear that there would be zero tolerance for racism, xenophobia, and anti-Semitism during his tenure as the speaker of parliament.

In addition to being excluded, Braun received severe consequences for his actions. He was informed that he would lose half of his salary for three months and all parliamentary expenses for six months, serving as a deterrent against future misconduct.

Braun’s behavior is not an isolated incident, as he has previously caused disruptions in parliament by approaching and shouting at lawmakers during their addresses. His far-right Confederation party, which focused on economic issues and criticized Poland’s aid to Ukraine, had raised concerns during the election. However, their influence remained limited with only 18 seats, an increase from their previous 11.

The Chief Rabbi of Poland, Michael Schudrich, quickly distanced the country from Braun’s actions, emphasizing that they were in no way representative of Poland. He expressed his embarrassment and highlighted the resilience of the Jewish community, stating that attempts to extinguish their spirit have failed throughout history.

Cardinal Grzegorz Rys of Poland’s Catholic church also expressed his disappointment and issued an apology on behalf of the entire Polish Catholic community to the Jewish community for Braun’s actions.

The incident in the Polish parliament serves as a sobering reminder of the need for continued efforts to combat hatred, prejudice, and discrimination. It is crucial for societies to work together to create an environment that upholds the values of tolerance, acceptance, and inclusivity.

