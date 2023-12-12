Far-right Lawmaker’s Controversial Act in Polish Parliament Raises Concerns

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the Polish parliament, Grzegorz Braun, a far-right lawmaker, grabbed the attention of the nation and sparked outrage. Braun used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the candles on a Hanukkah menorah, which was set up in the parliament lobby to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights.

The visuals captured by Poland’s TVN24 showed Braun aggressively spraying the red fire extinguisher, filling the area with smoke and fog. The parliamentary proceedings had to be suspended as a result of the chaos caused by this disruptive act.

“This should have never happened,” Szymon Holownia, the speaker of the lower chamber, expressed his dismay at the incident. He promptly ordered Braun to leave the session and announced his intention to initiate an investigation into the lawmaker’s conduct.

The entire nation was left in disbelief, including the newly elected Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Tusk, a pro-European Union centrist, described the act as a disgrace and emphasized that such incidents should never be repeated. His inauguration speech to parliament took place earlier that day, making Braun’s disruptive act all the more unexpected.

Grzegorz Braun, a member of the Confederation party known for his pro-Russian stance, has previously made controversial remarks about turning Poland into a “Jewish state.” This incident has once again brought attention to the rising instances of antisemitism in Europe and the United States, particularly in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The incident caused a significant delay in the parliament’s voting process to approve Tusk’s new pro-EU government. Although the act was widely condemned by all parties, Braun’s Confederation party remained the exception.

Israel’s ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, expressed his dismay on social media, labeling the act as a “SHAME.” He posted a video of the incident, highlighting the irony that it occurred shortly after the celebration of Hanukkah in the same location.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering tolerance and understanding in societies, especially in a diverse and multicultural country like Poland. It is crucial to address and confront acts of hate and prejudice to ensure a harmonious coexistence for all citizens.

FAQ

What is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah is an eight-night Jewish festival celebrated in December each year. It commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of the oil that burned for eight days when only enough was left for one day.

What is a menorah?

A menorah is a nine-branched candelabrum used during Hanukkah. The eight branches represent the eight nights of the festival, and the central branch, known as the “shamash,” is used to light the others.

What is antisemitism?

Antisemitism refers to prejudice, discrimination, or hatred targeting Jewish individuals or communities based on their religion, ethnicity, or heritage. It manifests in various forms, including verbal abuse, physical attacks, and derogatory stereotypes.

