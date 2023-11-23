Far-right Party Poised to Secure Majority in Dutch Elections

In a surprising turn of events, the far-right, anti-Islam Party for Freedom (PVV), led by Geert Wilders, is projected to win the most seats in the Dutch parliament, according to exit polls. This unexpected electoral upset has sent shockwaves throughout Europe.

The PVV’s manifesto includes controversial calls for banning mosques, the Qur’an, and Islamic headscarves in government buildings. Exit polls suggest that the PVV is set to secure 35 seats in the 150-seat parliament, more than double the number it won in the previous election in 2021.

However, it remains uncertain whether Wilders will be able to gather enough support to form a coalition and achieve a working parliamentary majority. Despite this, Wilders remains optimistic, stating that with 35 seats, the PVV can no longer be ignored.

Far-right leaders from across Europe, such as Viktor Orbán of Hungary, Marine Le Pen of France, Matteo Salvini of Italy, and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party rushed to congratulate Wilders on his projected victory. However, the leaders of the three other major Dutch parties have made it clear that they will not serve in a PVV-led cabinet.

On the other hand, a left-leaning GreenLeft-Labour party alliance, led by former EU commissioner Frans Timmermans, is expected to finish in second place with 25 seats. They have firmly ruled out entering any coalition with the PVV. Pieter Omtzigt’s centrist New Social Contract (NSC) party, which is currently in fourth place with 20 seats, has also rejected the idea of forming a coalition with the PVV.

While Mark Rutte’s liberal-conservative Party for Freedom and Democracy could entertain the idea of a coalition, they have ruled out supporting Wilders as prime minister. Rutte’s successor as VVD leader, outgoing justice minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, said it was unlikely to happen since Wilders cannot form a majority.

Wilders, who has been under police protection since 2004 and was convicted of discrimination in 2016, is known for his strong anti-Islam rhetoric. However, during the campaign, he attempted to soften his stance in a bid to enter a coalition government for the first time.

As the party with the most seats traditionally provides the next prime minister, it is not guaranteed that Wilders will assume this role. Rutte will continue in a caretaker role until a new government is formed, which might not be until next spring.

The outcome of this election, which will bring an end to Rutte’s 13-year tenure as prime minister, could lead to a constitutional stalemate. Analysts predict that coalition negotiations could be even longer and more complex than those after the previous election in 2021.

The shape of the new coalition will have a significant impact on the Netherlands’ immigration and climate policies, as well as its relations with other European countries. As a founding member of the EU, the Netherlands plays a crucial role within the bloc.

Rutte’s last coalition government resigned after failing to agree on measures to address immigration, one of the key issues of this election. Other pressing concerns include a housing crisis, the cost of living, and the erosion of voter trust in politicians.

It remains to be seen how the new government will handle these challenges and shape the country’s future. The Dutch electorate has made a clear statement through their votes, and it is now up to the political leaders to navigate the way forward.

