Far-right Mob Harasses Woman for Vandalizing Stalin Icon in Georgian Church

In a shocking incident at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, a far-right mob targeted a woman accused of defacing an icon featuring Georgian-born Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. The mob attempted to storm the woman’s house, exhibiting a dangerous display of aggression and intolerance.

The uproar began when an icon portraying Saint Matrona of Moscow blessing Stalin was discovered in the cathedral. The icon had been donated to the church by the Alliance of Patriots, a pro-Russian conservative political party. However, civil society organizations swiftly demanded the removal of the controversial icon.

The church spokesperson, Andria Jagmaidze, dismissed the uproar as an anti-church campaign, emphasizing that the icon was not meant to represent Stalin in a negative light. Jagmaidze drew a comparison to other icons featuring villains, stating that it is possible to depict them without negative connotations.

Nata Peradze, the woman accused of defacing the Stalin icon, saw the display of Stalin in the church as a tool of influence. She pointed out that Stalin was responsible for the death of her entire family and believed the icon was a Russian attempt to glorify him. After Peradze posted a video on Facebook showing the defaced icon, she faced death threats and harassment.

Far-right group Alt Info, known for burning EU flags in protest of Georgia’s EU membership candidate status, targeted Peradze. They besieged her apartment and made numerous attempts to storm the building, only to be restrained by the police. Peradze later reported that her friends had also been attacked.

Experts from Sovlab, an organization studying Georgia’s Soviet past, argued that the icon portrayed Stalin in a positive light and considered its display at the church offensive to his victims. They highlighted the tens of thousands of clergy who were killed during Stalin’s rule and called for a law that would ban the public display of Soviet symbols.

Officials from Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, condemned the defacement of the icon as an “anti-Christian, anti-church, and provocative act.” In response, the party announced plans to introduce stricter punishments for insulting religious buildings and objects to prevent similar incidents in the future.

