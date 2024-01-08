The Legal Battle of Anders Behring Breivik: Challenging Isolation in Prison

Anders Behring Breivik, the far-right fanatic and mass murderer responsible for the tragic 2011 bombing and shooting rampage in Norway, is now taking legal action against the state. In his lawsuit, Breivik accuses the Ministry of Justice of violating his human rights by subjecting him to prolonged isolation in prison.

Appearing in court from the high-security jail where he is currently serving his sentence, Breivik’s lawyer argued that the conditions of his detention constitute a breach of his human rights. For the past 12 years, Breivik has been isolated and only permitted to interact with professionals, lacking contact with other inmates.

Previous court filings highlighted the detrimental effects of isolation on Breivik’s mental health, claiming it has made him suicidal and reliant on anti-depression medication. In his quest to challenge the inhumane nature of his isolation, Breivik invokes the European Convention on Human Rights. However, his previous appeal to the European Court of Justice in 2016-17 proved unsuccessful.

In addition to contesting his isolation, Breivik also seeks the court’s intervention in lifting restrictions on his correspondence with the outside world. Currently held in a dedicated section of Ringerike prison, Breivik enjoys certain privileges including access to a training room, kitchen, TV room, and bathroom. Furthermore, he is granted the liberty to keep three budgerigars as pets, allowing them to fly freely within his designated area.

The Ministry of Justice, represented by their legal team, contends that the continued isolation is necessary due to the ongoing security threat posed by Breivik. Their court filing asserts that despite his separation, Breivik maintains contacts with guards, a priest, health professionals, and had interactions with an outside volunteer until recently. Nevertheless, Breivik has expressed a desire to severe ties with the latter.

Legal representatives for the ministry argue that the limitations on Breivik’s external communication is a justified precaution, given the potential risk of him inspiring others to commit violent acts. The filing specifically cites concerns over his contact with far-right circles, including those seeking to establish a connection with Breivik as a result of his past terrorist acts. Indeed, Brenton Tarrant, the perpetrator of the Christchurch mosque shootings in 2019, mentioned Breivik as an inspiration.

The verdict in Breivik’s latest legal battle will be delivered by the judge in the coming weeks, as Norway grapples with the complex issue of balancing human rights with the security and safety of its citizens. Having been sentenced to 21 years of detention in 2012, with the possibility of indefinite detention if deemed necessary, Breivik’s legal challenge sheds light on the contentious debate surrounding the treatment of convicted individuals in prison.

