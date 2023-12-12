Far-right Lawmaker Defaces Hanukkah Celebration in Polish Parliament

A shocking incident unfolded at the parliament in Warsaw on Tuesday when a far-right Polish lawmaker disrupted a Hanukkah celebration by extinguishing the candles with a fire extinguisher. Grzegorz Braun, a member of the nationalist and anti-immigrant Confederation party, was caught on camera using the fire extinguisher to smother the menorah, a symbol of the Jewish “Festival of Lights.”

The disturbing video, posted by news outlet TVN24, shows Braun removing the fire extinguisher from a wall and walking across the parliament’s lobby to put out the candles on the sixth night of Hanukkah. The act filled the air with smoke and white powder, leading to the evacuation of attendees, including children, who had been invited by Parliament Speaker Szymon Holownia.

Magdalena Gudzinska-Adamczyk, a member of the Jewish community, attempted to intervene and was confronted with a blast of white powder. She later expressed feelings of breathlessness and insecurity in her own country.

Following his disruptive display, Braun arrogantly took the stage in the chamber and labeled Hanukkah as “satanic,” justifying his actions as an attempt to restore “normality.” When asked if he felt any remorse, he shamelessly retaliated, condemning those engaged in acts of “satanic worship.”

In response to his outrageous behavior, Braun was expelled from the parliamentary session and faced significant financial penalties. Speaker Holownia denounced his actions and emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards antisemitism and xenophobia in the governing body of Poland.

Despite his party’s attempt to distance themselves from him, Braun’s hateful act has drawn widespread condemnation from both within and outside of the parliament. Poland’s newly elected Prime Minister Donald Tusk publicly criticized the incident, deeming it “unacceptable” and a disgrace that should never recur.

Amid the chaos caused by Braun’s actions, Jewish families who were invited to participate in the Hanukkah celebration had to be evacuated due to the cloud of white powder and smoke. However, in a powerful act of resilience, the Hanukkah candles were relit moments after being extinguished, symbolizing the centuries-long history of survival against attempts to eradicate the Jewish people.

This appalling incident serves as a reminder of the persistence of antisemitism in some societies. It also reflects the importance of fostering an inclusive and tolerant environment to prevent such acts of hatred. Efforts to combat bigotry and educate individuals about different cultures and religions remain crucial in building a harmonious society.

