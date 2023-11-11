Israeli Minister Faces Backlash over Controversial Comments Regarding Palestinian Rights

TEL AVIV, Israel – The recent remarks made by Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, have sparked outrage and criticism from around the world. In a fiery televised interview, Ben-Gvir argued that his right to freedom of movement as a Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank holds more importance than the same right of Palestinians.

This statement, which denies the equal value of life and freedom for all individuals, has been met with widespread condemnation. Critics argue that it further highlights allegations of Israel’s transformation into an apartheid-like system that seeks to maintain Jewish dominance over the Palestinians.

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who has Palestinian heritage, used her platform to raise awareness about Ben-Gvir’s comments. She shared a clip of his interview with her millions of followers on Instagram, accompanied by a powerful message advocating for equality and denouncing discrimination based on ethnicity or culture.

Hadid also posted a video from Israeli rights group B’Tselem, showcasing the restrictions placed on Palestinians by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron. The footage depicted a resident being told by soldiers that certain streets are off-limits to Palestinians and reserved exclusively for Jews.

Ben-Gvir, in response to Hadid’s post, angrily invited her to visit Kiryat Arba, a settlement near Hebron where he resides. However, this invitation did not address the concerns raised about the denial of equal rights for Palestinians in the occupied territories.

While there were calls for accountability and a retraction of his statements, Ben-Gvir stood by his original remarks. Despite facing backlash, he insisted that the safety and security of Jewish settlers take precedence over the rights of Palestinians, even in the face of violence.

It is important to note that Ben-Gvir has a controversial history. He has been convicted of inciting racism and supporting a terrorist organization. His admiration for the late rabbi Meir Kahane, a figure associated with extreme nationalism and anti-Arab sentiments, further raises concerns about his stance on equality and human rights.

As the national security minister overseeing the Israeli police force, Ben-Gvir holds a position of influence within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. His comments highlight the ongoing debate surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the struggle for equal rights and freedom in the region.

