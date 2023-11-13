German Politician Arrested for Displaying Forbidden Symbols

A legislator from the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party in Germany has been arrested on charges of displaying prohibited symbols associated with totalitarian regimes. This arrest comes after neighbors of his fraternity complained about hearing the Nazi salute, “Sieg Heil,” being shouted from the premises.

Daniel Halemba, a newly elected member of the Bavarian regional parliament, was scheduled to take up his seat on Monday. However, his plans were interrupted when police conducted a raid on the premises of the Teutonia Prague student fraternity, to which he belongs. During the raid, authorities discovered symbols that are forbidden under Germany’s constitution due to their association with totalitarian regimes, such as the swastika. Additionally, neighbors reported hearing the Nazi salute being chanted from inside the fraternity house.

Halemba faces multiple charges, including inciting racist abuse. A prosecution spokesperson stated that he would be presented before the court either on Monday or Tuesday to face these charges.

The growing political discourse in Germany, centered around topics like migration, has provided fertile ground for the rise of far-right parties like the AfD. Despite the party’s rightward shift, voters appear undeterred and continue to support them in significant numbers, even in regions where the AfD has not traditionally held sway.

The AfD and its youth wing have come under scrutiny in various states, with some placing them under observation. Prominent figures within the party have made controversial statements, such as comparing immigration to colonialism and alleging that “oriental landgrabs” result in the “sexual abuse of European girls.”

Halemba, a law student from Würzburg, joined the Teutonia Prague fraternity and has publicly expressed admiration for Björn Höcke, the leader of the AfD’s far-right wing.

It is worth noting that German fraternities, which trace their roots back to the country’s 19th-century unification, are known for their conservative and often nationalistic ideologies.

