Brazil’s supreme court has delivered a pivotal blow to political extremists by sentencing a far-right fanatic, Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, to 17 years in prison for his role in the failed attempt to overthrow the country’s leftwing government earlier this year. This historic verdict marks the first trial conviction related to the dramatic assault on Brazil’s democracy on January 8th.

The court’s president, Rosa Weber, emphasized the significance of this verdict, referring to the events of that day as Brazil’s “day of disgrace.” Furthermore, Weber highlighted the intention of the mob, stating that Pereira and his fellow rioters aimed to trigger a military intervention and depose the legitimately elected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The supreme court’s justice, Alexandre de Moraes, condemned the actions of the rioters, labeling them as “enemies of freedom.” Calling for exemplary punishment, Moraes advocated for a 17-year sentence for Pereira and his counterparts. Six other supreme court judges affirmed the decision, providing a sense of justice to Lula’s administration.

Gleisi Hoffmann, the president of Lula’s Worker’s party (PT), celebrated the verdict as a victory for Brazilian democracy. She further emphasized that all individuals involved in the attempted coup, including their financial backers and masterminds, will be identified and held accountable for their terrorist attack on the nation.

Reflecting on the severity of the events, commentator André Trigueiro stated that Brazil narrowly avoided a worse outcome. These unprecedented and abhorrent acts could have led to a full-fledged coup d’état. Trigueiro commended the supreme court judges for fulfilling their historic duty of preventing the repetition of such violent acts in the future.

While this sentencing serves as an essential step towards justice, many in Brazil still clamor for further investigations into the alleged involvement of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Critics accuse Bolsonaro of inciting the uprising against Lula’s government, attempting to retain power after losing the election. Federal police investigators are currently examining Bolsonaro’s role and that of his close allies in the attempted coup.

As Brazil continues to reckon with the consequences of this failed coup, the verdict sends a clear message that such extremist actions will not be tolerated. The country’s commitment to upholding democratic values remains steadfast, and those who seek to undermine its foundations will face the full force of the law.