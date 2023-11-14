Viking-Era Burial Unearthed on Jomfruland: A Fascinating Discovery

In a remarkable turn of events, a family on the island of Jomfruland in Norway, whilst using a metal detector to find a lost gold earring, stumbled upon a treasure trove of artifacts dating back over 1,000 years. The Aasvik family, upon activating their metal detector, uncovered a bowl-shaped buckle and another item believed to be part of a Viking-era burial, as reported by the Cultural Heritage of Vestfold and Telemark County Council on Facebook.

This extraordinary find occurred right in the middle of the family’s garden, beneath the shade of a majestic tree. Experts have identified the two metal artifacts as objects likely used in a woman’s burial during the 9th century. Interestingly, this discovery marks the very first Viking-era find on Jomfruland, an island renowned for centuries-old settlements along Norway’s southern coast. Previously, the available evidence only extended to the early Middle Ages, making this unearthing even more significant.

The Cultural Heritage of Vestfold and Telemark County Council expressed their admiration for the family’s immediate contact with the authorities upon making this unprecedented archaeological find. “They acted diligently by reporting the discovery to us,” the officials stated. This responsible action ensures that these historical treasures can be properly documented, studied, and preserved for future generations to appreciate.

It is worth noting that this discovery follows closely on the heels of another extraordinary metal detector revelation in Norway. Just days ago, a 51-year-old man unearthed a vast array of impressive gold artifacts on the island of Rennesoey, which historians have hailed as “the gold find of the century in Norway.” These finds continue to highlight the rich cultural heritage buried beneath the Norwegian soil.

As we continue to uncover these remarkable pieces of history, it is clear that metal detectors have become invaluable tools in archaeological research. Their ability to uncover hidden treasures, like the Viking-era burial on Jomfruland, allows us to piece together the intricate stories of our past.

