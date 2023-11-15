Tragic End for Canadian Backpackers: A Grizzly Bear Attack

A distressing final message sent from a satellite device has revealed the tragic fate of Doug Inglis and Jenny Gusse, a couple from Alberta, Canada, who were killed by a grizzly bear while backpacking in Banff National Park. The couple had been regularly checking in with Inglis’ nephew, Colin Inglis, who received a chilling message on September 29.

The message simply stated, “Bear attack bad,” which sent shockwaves through their loved ones. The Parks Canada Dispatch received an alert of the bear attack in Red Deer River Valley of the park. Although officials arrived at the scene later that night, the couple had already succumbed to their injuries.

It is believed that Inglis and Gusse were using e-readers inside their tent, as they often did, when the attack occurred. Their crushed tent was later discovered with two e-readers inside. Signs of a struggle and attempts to scare off the bear were evident, including an empty bear spray canister.

Tragically, the couple’s dog also lost his life in the attack. Park officials, recognizing the aggressive behavior of the grizzly bear, made the difficult decision to euthanize the animal. While fatal grizzly bear attacks are rare, encounters between bears and humans are on the rise due to the increased popularity of outdoor activities.

In this case, the couple had followed proper food storage procedures, and there were no specific bear warnings in the area. Colin Inglis believes that his relatives were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

This incident marks the second fatal grizzly bear attack in North America this year. In another tragic incident, a woman was mauled to death by a grizzly bear on a forest trail near Yellowstone National Park. The bear responsible was later euthanized after breaking into a nearby house. Additionally, a hunter in Montana was severely mauled by a grizzly bear earlier in September.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are bear attacks common in Banff National Park?



A: While bear attacks in Banff National Park are relatively rare, encounters between bears and humans are increasing as more people engage in outdoor activities.

Q: How did the couple try to scare off the bear?



A: Signs of a struggle and an empty bear spray canister suggest that the couple made attempts to fend off the bear.

Q: What happened to the grizzly bear responsible for the attack?



A: Park officials made the difficult decision to euthanize the grizzly bear due to its aggressive behavior.

Q: Were there any warnings about bears in the area?



A: No specific bear warnings were issued for the area where the couple was camping. They had followed proper food storage procedures.

