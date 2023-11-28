The Harrowing Tale of Hostages’ Ordeal in Hamas Captivity

As hostages are freed from their captors, the world is beginning to grasp the unimaginable conditions they endured during their time in Hamas captivity. The stories shared by the family members of the released hostages paint a horrific picture of suffering and deprivation. While the hostages’ ordeals may be over, the scars they bear will last a lifetime.

Ahal Besorai and Tom Hand, two relatives of the freed hostages, have provided harrowing accounts of the physical toll suffered by their loved ones. Besorai’s teenage niece and nephew, Noam and Alma Or, were subjected to extreme conditions, receiving minimal food and water. Their bodies wasted away, leaving them emaciated upon their return. Hand’s 9-year-old daughter, Emily, was kidnapped and endured similar hardships. Although she lost a significant amount of weight, Hand expressed relief that she fared better than anticipated.

The accounts shared by other families indicate a pattern of deprivation and hardship. Hostages spoke of meager meals consisting primarily of bread and rice. They were forced to sleep on uncomfortable plastic chairs and endured long waits for access to basic amenities like bathrooms. The hostages were held separately, and the level of medical care provided varied significantly.

Yocheved Liftshitz, an 85-year-old hostage released by Hamas, revealed that a doctor visited occasionally to provide medication. However, the situation for 84-year-old Elma Avraham, also released from captivity, was drastically different. Tal Amano, Avraham’s daughter, spoke of her mother’s severe neglect, deprived of vital medication and left to suffer without proper care. Avraham’s return was nothing short of a miracle as she arrived home on the brink of death, with life-threatening injuries and an alarmingly low body temperature.

The trauma experienced by these hostages is unimaginably complex. Before being captured, they had already endured hours of gunfire and witnessed the destruction of their homes. Many were forced to witness the brutal and senseless murder of their own family members. As a result, their psychological wounds run deep, compounded by the fact that they have no home to return to.

Psychoanalyst and traumatic bereavement expert Merav Roth emphasized the urgency of providing immediate treatment for these survivors. Given the severity of their trauma, delaying intervention is not an option. Post-traumatic stress disorder requires immediate care, as the initial days following the traumatic event are crucial for recovery and resilience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What were the conditions endured by hostages in Hamas captivity?

The hostages faced extreme deprivation, including limited food and water. They were forced to sleep on plastic chairs and had to wait long periods for access to bathrooms. Medical care varied among different groups of hostages.

2. How did the hostages’ physical health change during captivity?

Upon their release, many hostages returned significantly thinner due to the lack of proper nutrition and care. Some suffered from severe medical neglect, while others received sporadic visits from doctors.

3. What happened to the victims’ family members?

Some hostages were informed for the first time upon their release that their family members had been killed during their abduction. The trauma experienced by these individuals is further compounded by the loss of their loved ones.

4. What are the long-term effects of the trauma experienced by the hostages?

The trauma endured by the hostages is incredibly complex, with deep psychological wounds that will have a lasting impact. Additionally, the destruction of their homes means they have no place to return to, further complicating their recovery.

5. Why is immediate treatment crucial for the hostages?

Immediate treatment is essential because the first days following a traumatic event are crucial for effective intervention and support. Post-traumatic stress disorder requires prompt care to aid in the healing process.