Heartbreaking Loss: American Woman Held by Hamas Loses Husband in Captivity

The family of Judi Weinstein Haggai is facing an unimaginable ordeal as they wait for the return of their loved ones. Judi, an American citizen with Israeli, American, and Canadian citizenship, is believed to be held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Tragically, her husband, Gad Haggai, an Israeli-American, died while in captivity.

The news of Gad’s death has shattered the hopes of the Haggai family, but they are determined to continue clinging to the belief that one day Judi will be freed. They pray that she has received proper medical attention and that she will be able to return home, where they can support her in healing from the traumatic ordeal she has endured.

Judi is the last remaining American woman among the hostages held captive in Gaza. In addition to her, six other American men are also still being held.

Initially, there was hope that Judi could be part of a hostage exchange deal, which would involve the release of at least 50 women and children. However, while two Americans were released as part of this agreement, Judi was not. Israel proposed a temporary pause in the conflict to secure the return of 35 hostages, including Judi, but Hamas has refused to engage in discussions until Israel ends its military operation.

As US officials work towards finding a way to secure the release of more hostages, Judi’s family can only wait and hope. The thought of anyone causing harm to Judi and Gad, who are known for their peaceful and giving nature, is simply unconscionable.

Judi’s family is desperate for more information about her whereabouts and condition, but thus far, very little is known. Despite their efforts to gather information, they are left in a state of deep concern and worry. Their elderly mother, aged 95, expressed her unbearable anguish at not knowing whether Judi is alive or being held hostage.

Amidst the uncertainty, Judi’s daughter, Iris Haggai Liniado, has been in contact with Israeli and US officials to explore avenues for her parents’ release. She even had a meeting with President Joe Biden over Zoom to discuss the situation. The Haggai family continues to urge their leaders to do everything possible to bring their parents home, emphasizing the urgency of their plea in light of Gad’s tragic death.

President Biden has expressed his condolences for Gad’s loss and his hope for the safe return of Judi. He reassured the grieving family that the US will not cease its efforts to bring all the hostages back home.

The Haggais’ lives were forever changed on that fateful morning of October 7. While taking their daily walk near the Gaza border, they found themselves caught in the midst of the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel. In desperate moments, they reached out for help, but their calls for assistance seemed to go unanswered.

Gad, a beloved father of four and grandfather of seven, will be remembered as a gifted man with a passion for wind instruments. The family recently shared two songs that Gad recorded in the 1980s, which shed light on the emotions he experienced that fateful morning. Gad’s lyrics in one of the songs, titled “Big Man,” eerily reflected the fear and chaos that surrounded him: “Here in the fields, we are full of fear. People are dying, and birds aren’t flying.”

Judi, described by her family as a peaceful person, has dedicated her life to artistic pursuits. She is a vegan, writes haikus on a daily basis, and utilizes poetry and puppetry in her work with children.

Amidst the heartbreak and uncertainty, the Haggai family remains hopeful for Judi’s safe return. They draw strength from the support of their community and the unwavering determination of officials working towards resolving the hostage situation. As they continue to count the days, they hold on to the belief that one day they will finally embrace their beloved Judi once more.

