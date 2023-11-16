Gaza Hostage Crisis: Pleas for Release Multiply as International Community Expresses Outrage

TEL AVIV, Oct 17 – In a distressing turn of events, the family of a 21-year-old woman with dual French-Israeli citizenship has made an emotional plea for her safe return. Mia Schem was seized by Hamas during a surprise attack near the Gaza Strip last week, and the Islamist group released a video on Monday showing her injured but alive. The heart-wrenching plea comes as world leaders express outrage and call for her immediate release.

With her arm visibly injured, Mia Schem identifies herself in the video and fervently requests to be reunited with her family as quickly as possible. The video released by Hamas marks the first time visuals of the hostages have been made public since the attack. The international community has responded with shock and condemnation, denouncing the tactics employed by Hamas.

“I saw that she was in stable condition, but I am very worried about her,” said Mia’s mother, Keren Schem, during a press conference while holding a photo of her daughter. Mia was taken hostage at a dance party, along with numerous others, when militants raided the area, capturing a total of 199 hostages. Keren Schem pleads, “I’m begging the world to bring my baby back home. She only went to a party, to a festival party, to have some fun, and now she’s in Gaza.”

The Israeli military has reported that 1,300 people were killed during the assault, making it the deadliest day in Israeli history. Mia Schem’s situation has further intensified tensions between Israel and Hamas, as the Israeli forces prepare for a major ground operation in Gaza following days of bombings. The return of the hostages remains a critical priority for Israel amidst their efforts to dismantle Hamas.

The French foreign ministry has strongly condemned the video, referring to it as “vile” and highlighting that 21 French nationals lost their lives during the attack, with an additional 11 still missing. France, like many other countries, considers some of their citizens to be among the hostages still being held by Hamas.

“This is a crime against humanity, and we should all gather and stop this terror, and bring everybody back home,” Keren Schem emphasized, highlighting that many others who attended the same party, including children, babies, elderly individuals, and even Holocaust survivors, were also taken captive. The scale of the tragedy has only further amplified the urgency for an immediate resolution.

As the international community expresses its outrage, the White House has states its unwavering commitment to secure the safe release of all hostages. The United States views the video as a despicable act of propaganda aimed at exploiting the vulnerable situation of the captives. Efforts are being intensified to expedite their return to their families.

In the face of this humanitarian crisis, people around the world are left questioning the morality of such acts and the impact they have on innocent lives. The safe return of Mia Schem and all the other hostages remains a pressing concern, and global solidarity is needed to put an end to this ordeal.

