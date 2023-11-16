Safety Concerns for Israeli Hostages in Gaza: The Implications for Those without Dual Nationality

The recent release of dual American-Israeli nationals Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie, who were held captive by Hamas in Gaza, has raised concerns for the safety of hostages without foreign citizenship. The family of 85-year-old Yaffa Adar, who was kidnapped during the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, is particularly worried about the plight of those who do not have the advantage of utilizing international pressure to secure their loved ones’ release.

Without the leverage provided by dual nationality, hostages and their families face additional challenges in securing their freedom. Adva Adar, Yaffa Adar’s granddaughter, expressed her fear that Hamas may release hostages selectively, prioritizing those with foreign citizenship. This prospect is worrisome for individuals like Yaffa Adar, who are solely Israeli citizens and lack the means to exert international pressure for their release.

The situation is deeply distressing for Adva Adar and countless others in similar circumstances. Adar emphasized that her grandmother, as well as other elderly individuals held captive, does not have the luxury of waiting for a slow-drip release or for Hamas to release all foreign nationals. The urgency of the situation, particularly in terms of medical needs and well-being, cannot be overlooked. Empathy alone is not enough; action is needed to ensure the safe return and proper care of those held hostage.

Unfortunately, Hamas has so far refused requests by the Red Cross to gain access to the hostages, raising serious concerns about their welfare. Many of the captives require medication, and some have sustained injuries during the abduction. The release of Judith and Natalie to the Red Cross, while seen as a humanitarian gesture, is also viewed as a public relations move by Hamas to improve its image after the brutal massacres in southern Israel.

In response to accusations of selective hostage releases, Israeli officials have reiterated their commitment to returning all hostages home. The country’s efforts are focused on freeing every captive, regardless of their citizenship. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are prioritizing the safe return of hostages as a national mission, leaving no one behind.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has witnessed devastating consequences. Hamas’ attack on southern communities resulted in the massacre of over 1,000 civilians, with hundreds taken hostage. Families were torn apart, and the senseless brutality inflicted by the terrorists has left a lasting scar. Israel, in response, launched an offensive against Hamas to dismantle the group.

The toll the conflict has taken on both Israelis and Palestinians is immense. The exact number of casualties in Gaza remains disputed, with Hamas reporting over 4,300 deaths. However, these figures include both civilians and terrorists and cannot be independently verified.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is crucial to prioritize the safety and well-being of all hostages. Efforts must be made to ensure that those without dual nationality are not marginalized or neglected in the process of securing their release. The international community plays a vital role in exerting pressure on Hamas to prioritize humanitarian concerns and act in the best interests of all hostages.

