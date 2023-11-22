Little Abigail Mor Edan to Be Reunited with Family as Part of a Historic Peace Deal

After weeks of being held captive by Hamas, three-year-old Abigail Mor Edan, a young American orphan, is finally expected to be released and reunited with her family. This momentous occasion comes as part of a recent peace deal brokered between Israel and Hamas.

Abigail’s abduction on October 7 sent shockwaves through communities both in the United States and abroad. There was an outpouring of support for her safe return, with countless organizations and concerned individuals rallying behind her cause. Now, it seems that their efforts have finally paid off.

The negotiations between Israel and Hamas have resulted in an agreement that will see the release of 50 Hamas hostages, including Abigail, in exchange for the freedom of 150 Palestinian prisoners. While the names of the two other American women expected to be liberated have not been disclosed, their fates are now entwined with Abigail’s.

The news of Abigail’s imminent release has brought hope and relief to her family, who have been anxiously awaiting her safe return. Their prayers have been answered, and they are eagerly anticipating the moment when they can finally hold their beloved daughter in their arms once again.

Families of the other hostages are also filled with a renewed sense of hope as they await the release of their loved ones. This peace deal represents a significant step towards healing and reconciliation in the region, as it highlights the willingness of both sides to find common ground and work towards a peaceful resolution.

