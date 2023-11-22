Family Awaiting Release of 3-Year-Old American Hostage in Israel-Hamas Deal

The recent approval of a deal between Israel and Hamas has sparked hope for the release of hostages held in Gaza, including 3-year-old Abigail Mor Edan. As the youngest known American hostage, Abigail’s story has captured the attention of many, including her family members Liz Hirsh Naftali and Noa Naftali.

While the specifics of the release deal have not been disclosed, the anticipation of Abigail’s potential return home has brought a mixture of relief and anxiety for her family. With every passing day, their hopes grow stronger, but the uncertainty surrounding the situation continues to weigh on their hearts.

Abigail’s story highlights the dire consequences of conflict and the impact it has on innocent lives. It serves as a reminder of the importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving conflicts and ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals involved.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who is Abigail Mor Edan?

A: Abigail Mor Edan is a 3-year-old American hostage held in Gaza.

Q: What is the Israel-Hamas release deal?

A: The Israel-Hamas release deal refers to an agreement between Israel and Hamas that allows for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Q: Why is Abigail’s release significant?

A: Abigail’s release is significant as she is the youngest known American hostage, drawing attention to the impact of conflict on innocent lives.

Q: What can be done to prevent such situations in the future?

A: Preventing such situations in the future requires diplomatic efforts, peaceful resolutions, and prioritizing the safety and well-being of all individuals involved.

Sources:

– [CBS News](https://www.cbsnews.com)