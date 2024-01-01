New Article: Tragic Avalanche Claims Lives of Mother and Son in France

In a devastating incident, a British skier and her 22-year-old son lost their lives after being caught in an avalanche near the French ski resort of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains. The victims, Kate Vokes, 54, and Archie Vokes, were described by their family as “beloved” and their passing has left them “beyond heartbroken.”

The pair, hailing from Manchester, were skiing in an off-piste area close to Mont Blanc when the avalanche struck in the late afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 15:30 local time. Despite extensive search efforts and the involvement of 20 first responders and two helicopters, the mother and son were tragically found deceased after five hours.

Kate Vokes was a prominent figure in her community. She held positions such as chair of the Oglesby Charitable Trust, director of the family-owned property company Bruntwood, deputy chair of the Royal Exchange Theatre, and trustee of charities Shared Health and Focused Care. Her untimely passing has deeply impacted these organizations.

Archie Vokes was a personal trainer at Form in Manchester, who had also recently obtained his level 1 ski instructor qualification while in Canada. His dedication to both fitness and skiing was apparent to those who knew him.

It has been revealed by authorities that the mother and son had been skiing with a guide they had known for years. They were part of a group of five individuals from the same family at the time of the tragedy. Initial reports suggested that the guide was not wearing an avalanche beacon, a device used to locate individuals buried in snow. However, recent information challenges this claim.

The incident has prompted a manslaughter investigation by the Bonneville public prosecutor’s office in coordination with the local police in Chamonix. It is believed that the avalanche, which started at an altitude of approximately 2,300 meters (7,546 feet), may have been triggered by another group of skiers at a higher altitude.

The news of this unfortunate event has sent shockwaves through the skiing community and the town of Saint-Gervais. Jean-Marc Peillex, the mayor of Saint-Gervais, expressed deep sadness over the incident, stating, “It’s terrible what happened. A family is decimated, and we are very sad in Saint-Gervais.”

As the family mourns their loss, they have requested privacy during this difficult time. Organizations and friends have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to Kate and Archie Vokes, highlighting their remarkable qualities and unwavering support.

