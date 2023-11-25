Family Rejoices as Palestinian Prisoner Returns Home After Eight Years in Israeli Prison

Jerusalem – In a moment filled with overwhelming emotions, Sawsan Bakeer could not hold back her tears of joy as she rushed to embrace her 24-year-old daughter, Marah. After eight long years of being detained in an Israeli prison, Marah Bakeer was finally released. This momentous occasion came as part of a Qatar-mediated deal that secured the freedom of 39 Palestinian women and children in exchange for 13 Hamas captives, accompanied by a four-day truce in Gaza.

Marah Bakeer, who was 16 years old at the time of her arrest, had been a high school student in occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. On October 12, 2015, she was allegedly apprehended by Israeli forces for attempting to stab an Israeli officer, a charge that her and her family vehemently denied. Bakeer was shot and arrested, sustaining 12 gunshot wounds to her arm and hand, leaving her with permanent damage. She was subsequently sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

During her time behind bars, Marah Bakeer found solace in her faith and the support of her family and fellow Palestinian prisoners. Despite the challenges she faced, she remained resilient, counting on her unwavering belief in God and the solidarity of her incarcerated peers to sustain her. Reflecting on her experience, Bakeer revealed that one of the hardest aspects of her imprisonment was being deprived of her mother’s love and her family’s support. Though she received care and assistance from her fellow inmates, nothing could replace the void left by a mother’s presence.

While Bakeer’s release is undoubtedly a cause for celebration for her family, it serves as a reminder of the bleak reality for the thousands of other Palestinians who continue to languish in Israeli prisons. Currently, approximately 8,000 Palestinians remain incarcerated, with 3,000 having been detained in the past seven weeks alone due to an increase in armed Israeli raids throughout the West Bank.

Bakeer’s time in prison solidified her status as a political figure, representing all female prisoners at the Damon prison in northern Israel, where Palestinian women and minors are held. Following an attack by Hamas, Bakeer, along with other prison leaders, was transferred to Jalame prison and placed in solitary confinement for over six weeks. Isolated from her peers and deprived of outside information, Bakeer found this period exceptionally challenging. She expressed the difficulty of being unaware of what was happening to her fellow inmates and the profound impact it had on her. Still, she maintained unwavering faith that God would protect her family.

Her release came unexpectedly, as she was not informed of the unfolding negotiations happening behind the scenes. After being taken out of her cell, Bakeer was finally notified on the morning of her release that she would be leaving prison. However, any plans for jubilation were quickly extinguished, as Israeli forces warned her family against any displays of joy upon her return. They were explicitly told not to celebrate, with soldiers stationed in front of their house as a preventative measure.

Marah Bakeer’s story echoes the larger issue of Palestinian prisoners and their families being subjected to restrictions by the Israeli government. Upon their release, prisoners and their families are prohibited from speaking to the press, receiving guests, or distributing celebratory sweets. Failure to comply with these rules may result in significant fines.

While elated to be reunited with her loved ones, Marah Bakeer’s happiness is bittersweet. She cannot ignore the ongoing violence and bloodshed in Gaza, lamenting that the deal that secured her freedom came at the expense of countless lives in her homeland. The toll of the Israeli bombardment on Gaza since October 7 has claimed the lives of over 14,800 individuals, while Israel reports around 1,200 deaths from Hamas’s attacks.

