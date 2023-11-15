The Battle for Power in Gabon: Political Upheaval and a Country Divided

In a stunning turn of events, Gabon’s main opposition candidate, Albert Ondo Ossa, has declared victory in the presidential election, amidst a backdrop of a military coup. The election results, announced by the electoral authority, had initially proclaimed President Ali Bongo as the winner of a third term. However, Ossa dismisses this outcome, asserting that he is the true victor and that the military takeover and the election result are “two coups in one.”

Ossa, an economics professor and the candidate endorsed by six opposition parties under the alliance Alternance 2023, claims to have received overwhelming support from the Gabonese population. While he refrains from providing further details about his claim, he vows to contest the election outcome through constitutional means.

The coup plotters, identifying themselves as members of “The Committee of Transition and the Restoration of Institutions,” took to national television to nullify the election and dissolve all state institutions. They cited reasons such as “irresponsible and unpredictable governance” and the failure to meet the conditions necessary for a transparent, credible, and inclusive ballot.

President Ali Bongo, detained by the coup leaders, later confirmed his situation in a viral video allegedly recorded in the presidential palace. The coup’s transitional leader is Brice Nguema, the head of the Republican Guard and a cousin to Bongo. Ossa, who had served as education minister during the tenure of Bongo’s father, Omar, when Nguema held a position in the Republican Guard, claims to have suspected the possibility of this coup due to his observations of the political landscape.

While some citizens rejoiced in the streets, seeing the military intervention as an escape from the Bongo dynasty’s long-held power, Ossa expresses disappointment. He dismisses the coup as a “palace revolution,” orchestrated by the Bongo family to ensure their political dominance while preventing his ascension to power.

As Gabon remains divided by these events, Ossa maintains a commitment to his mandate and seeks to restore republican order through diplomatic channels rather than advocating for mass demonstrations. It is an uncertain time for Gabon—a nation grappling with political upheaval and ideological divisions.

