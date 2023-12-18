Stranded Families and Urban Crocodiles: The Unpredictable Consequences of Heavy Rains in Northern Australia

Heavy rains in northern Australia have caused severe flooding, leaving numerous families stranded on rooftops and even bringing a surprise visitor to a town – a crocodile. The region has experienced the heaviest rain in decades, leading to the isolation of Cairns, a city known as the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef. With more rainfall predicted, rescue efforts are likely to be hindered.

According to Queensland Premier Steven Miles, there are people stuck on rooftops who have been there all night. A hospital about 170 kilometers north of Cairns reported that nine people, including a child, were stranded on its roof. Aerial support has been difficult due to low clouds and heavy rain, making rescue operations unsafe.

Despite these challenges, the Queensland state emergency service managed to rescue around 300 people in and around Cairns on Sunday. Miraculously, no deaths or injuries have been reported so far. The amount of rain recorded in Cairns is astonishing, with over 300 millimeters falling in just six hours and more than 650 millimeters in 19 hours.

The consequences of the heavy rain are evident in the submerged roads, damaged infrastructure, and collapsed buildings in Cairns. The Cairns Airport was closed, leading to the cancellation of all flights. In addition, approximately 15,000 residents are without power, exacerbating the situation.

Water shortages are also a growing concern in Cairns. The local council has urged residents to use water sparingly for emergencies only. Once the stranded individuals have been rescued, authorities will need to address other critical issues such as access to drinking water, sewage systems, power, and telecommunications, as well as clearing blocked roads.

As if the flooding wasn’t enough, residents have been warned to be vigilant in the floodwaters due to the potential presence of snakes and crocodiles. Recently, rangers in the town of Ingham captured an 8-foot saltwater crocodile from a flooded creek near a public park. This unexpected encounter serves as a reminder that crocodiles can show up in unexpected places during floods.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has issued major flood warnings for several rivers in Far North Queensland. The risk of flash flooding remains high, with an anticipated 300 millimeters of rain every six hours between the towns of Hope Vale and Port Douglas. Laura Boeke, a senior meteorologist from the bureau, emphasized the life-threatening nature of the flash flooding in those areas.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has assured full military support for the ongoing disaster relief efforts. Defense personnel are on standby to provide assistance. Financial aid has also been provided to residents directly affected by the floods. Unfortunately, the forecast predicts more rain throughout the day, intensifying the challenges faced by already cut-off communities.

This situation in northern Australia serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable consequences of extreme weather events. It highlights the resilience and dedication of emergency responders who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of affected communities.

