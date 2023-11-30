New Article: Expanded Negotiations Urged for U.S. Hostages in Gaza

The families of U.S. hostages being held in Gaza are calling for Israel to broaden the scope of negotiations, demanding the release of not only women and children, but also men and military personnel. The families, representing several Americans believed to be in Hamas captivity, believe that all individuals should be brought home as soon as possible.

During meetings in Washington with senior members of the Biden administration and Congress, the relatives stressed the importance of releasing additional hostages and extending the pause in fighting, which is set to expire soon. They argue that the negotiations should go beyond the current focus on the release of women and children and include people of all ages and genders.

Since the recent ceasefire began, two Israeli Americans have been freed by Hamas. However, there are still fewer than 10 U.S. citizens remaining in Hamas captivity. The issue of broadening the negotiations has caused disagreements between the Israeli government and Hamas, with Israel insisting that all remaining women and children be released before any agreements on exchanges involving men and military personnel are made.

The negotiations, facilitated by Qatar, are taking place in closed-door meetings involving CIA Director William J. Burns, Israel’s Mossad spy chief David Barnea, the director of Egypt’s intelligence service Abbas Kamel, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Qatar, which hosts Hamas’s political leaders in its capital, Doha, has been mediating talks between Israel, Hamas, and the West since the conflict began.

CIA Director William J. Burns supports the families’ call to expand the negotiations and has taken this message into the discussions in Qatar. Israeli officials, however, remain skeptical of Hamas’s intentions, fearing that they might be using the negotiations as a delay tactic before resuming military operations.

The families of the hostages emphasized the importance of immediate release for children, as they are particularly vulnerable and mentally fragile. However, they urge U.S. and Israeli officials to prioritize bringing all categories of people home as soon as possible.

The families have expressed their gratitude for the support received from FBI and State Department officials, led by special envoy for hostage negotiations Roger Carstens. However, they have also wondered whether American hostages are being withheld due to Washington’s military support for Israel.

As negotiations progress, there is hope that the recent progress can be sustained and that a further extension of the humanitarian pause agreement can be reached. The families and supporters anxiously await positive developments that will lead to the safe return of all U.S. hostages in Gaza.

