Families Plead for Assistance as Loved Ones Remain Hostage: Urging the Biden Administration for Answers

Families of U.S. citizens held hostage by Hamas are imploring the Biden administration to take decisive action and provide crucial information on their loved ones’ whereabouts. When contacted, Rachel Goldberg, mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, shared that the only message she had received from her son expressed his love and apologies. This heartbreaking incident occurred when Hamas militants attacked a music festival, resulting in numerous casualties and the abduction of an unknown number of attendees.

In a news conference held in Tel Aviv, relatives of the hostages united to call upon both the U.S. and Israeli governments to prioritize the safe return of their loved ones. Ruby Chen, whose 19-year-old son, Itay Chen, was believed to be among the hostages, emphasized that the U.S. cannot afford to take a passive stance. They urged for increased efforts and transparency in the mission to rescue their family members.

Despite filling out the necessary forms and reporting their missing loved ones, the families revealed that they had not received any formal communication from the U.S. government. Expressing their frustration, they stressed the urgent need for information about ongoing rescue efforts. With a sense of abandonment, the families emphasized the lack of updates from both U.S. and Israeli officials.

The grief-stricken father, Ruby Chen, called on the U.S. to utilize its power, resources, and influence to do more in the search and rescue operation. Highlighting the capabilities of the U.S. government, he emphasized his hope for their active involvement in bringing back the hostages, including his son.

In response to these pleas, President Joe Biden reaffirmed in a news conference the highest priority of securing the safety of U.S. citizens held hostage. He assured his dedication to sharing intelligence and collaborating with Israeli counterparts to aid in the rescue efforts. Though the U.S. State Department and Israeli government press office have not provided immediate comments, the President’s statements indicate a commitment to resolve the situation promptly.

The families, however, believe that the U.S. possesses unique abilities that could complement the efforts of the Israeli government. As such, they beseech President Biden and the Secretary of State to empathize with their pain and ensure a swift conclusion to this ordeal, ultimately reuniting the affected families.

Frequently Asked Questions