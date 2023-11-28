Newly Released Israeli Hostages Share Stories of Hamas Captivity

In a recent swap between Israel and Hamas, 12 more hostages, including 10 Israelis and two Thai nationals, were freed from Hamas captivity. This exchange involved the release of 30 Palestinian women and minors from Israeli prisons. As the truce between Israel and Hamas is set to expire soon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed a commitment to the return of all hostages and missing individuals.

Since October 7, when Hamas carried out a devastating attack on Israel, roughly 240 people have been kidnapped by the militant group. Out of these hostages, 85 have been released so far. It is reported that most of the freed hostages are in stable physical condition.

However, the families of the released hostages have started to share the harrowing experiences their loved ones endured during their captivity. Stories of the hostages paint a picture of the challenges faced during their time in captivity.

One hostage, Margalit Moses, a 78-year-old cancer survivor with serious health issues, was held by Hamas for several weeks. Moses was eventually released and is now back home with her family. Her niece, Efrat Machikawa, described the situation as extremely complicated, stating that it is difficult to fully process everything that has happened. Machikawa mentioned that Moses is not the same as before and that returning to normalcy will be a challenge.

Adina Moshe, another freed hostage, had been held underground and deprived of sunlight for weeks. Her nephew, Eyal Nouri, mentioned that she had to readjust to the sunlight after her release. Nouri explained how she had been disconnected from the outside world for the duration of her captivity. Moshe’s first glimpse of hope came when she saw the International Red Cross, signaling the end of her ordeal.

The hostages also faced difficulties in terms of basic human needs. Keren and Ruth Munder, two of the released hostages, lost significant weight during their captivity due to irregular feeding, primarily consisting of rice and bread. The hostages were provided with minimal sleeping arrangements and accessing a bathroom was often a time-consuming task.

Hila Rotem-Shoshani, a 12-year-old who was kidnapped with her mother Raya from their kibbutz, was released one day before her 13th birthday. She shared glimpses of their conditions, mentioning the availability of toilets and food, although it was often limited. Water was also rationed, with supplies brought in sporadically. Rotem-Shoshani did not specify if she was kept underground.

The psychological toll of captivity is another aspect the hostages had to grapple with. The need to remain quiet and whisper instructions was ingrained in them, making it difficult for them to speak freely once released. Families have highlighted the importance of reminding the freed hostages that they can now raise their voices and express themselves freely.

One hostage, Yaffa Adar, aged 85, spent 50 days in captivity. However, upon her release, she discovered that her home had been destroyed by Hamas. Adar now faces the daunting task of rebuilding her life from scratch in her old age.

These accounts of captivity shed light on the challenging and traumatic experiences faced by the hostages. Their stories not only emphasize the physical hardships endured but also highlight the psychological toll that prolonged confinement can have on individuals.

