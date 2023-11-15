Qatar Engaged in Negotiations to Secure Release of Kidnapped Israelis

As the search for missing Israelis continues following the terrorist attack near the Israel-Gaza border, there may be hope for their families. According to sources, Qatar is actively involved in brokering negotiations to secure the release of the innocent Israelis who were abducted by the terrorists.

Despite the rising death toll in Israel, with over 700 casualties, hundreds of Israeli families are desperately seeking information about their missing loved ones. They firmly believe that Hamas, the terrorist group operating in Gaza, is responsible for holding their relatives captive. These suspicions are based on incriminating photographs and videos shared on social media by Hamas.

Distressingly, the families have not received any updates from Israeli authorities or international organizations regarding the whereabouts of their family members. Consequently, they are appealing to groups such as the United Nations and the International Red Cross for assistance in obtaining any information about their loved ones’ fates.

Although an exact count of the kidnapped Israelis remains uncertain, Israel’s military spokesman, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, has confirmed that there are “dozens” of individuals being held hostage in the Palestinian enclave. Israeli media reports suggest that this number could be as high as 70 to 100 people.

In interviews with Fox News Digital, some affected family members shared their heartbreaking stories:

Mayan Zin, whose two daughters, ex-husband, his partner, and her son are believed to be in Gaza, revealed that video footage shows her loved ones being held by Hamas terrorists. Her ex-husband, injured and bleeding, is seen being assisted by the terrorists. Furthermore, photos captured her daughters in Gaza, with one image indicating that her eldest daughter was forced to change her clothes to conform to Muslim prayer standards. Mayan Zin feels immense despair and has had no contact from Israeli authorities. She turned to the police and shared the videos, but thus far, they have been unable to provide any information. She wishes to send a message to her family members, expressing her love and the hope for their safe return.

Yosi Shnaider fears for the safety of her aunt and uncle, Margit and Yossi Silverman, along with their cousins Shir and Yarden Bibes, and their children Ariel and Kfir. They are suspected to have been kidnapped to Gaza. Yosi Shnaider’s cousin, Shir, was captured in a video surrounded by Hamas terrorists, but the whereabouts of the other family members are unknown. The situation is particularly dire for Margit, who requires medication for her Parkinson’s Disease. Additionally, the young children are left without proper supplies. Yosi Shnaider stumbled across the photograph of Shir and the babies on a social media platform and is desperately searching for any information. She expresses her disbelief and anguish, deeming the actions of Hamas inhumane. She emphasizes that Israel did not expect such a tragedy, and she stands in solidarity with the Israeli army.

These harrowing testimonies shed light on the immense suffering inflicted on the families and the urgent need for resolution. While the involvement of Qatar in negotiations brings a glimmer of hope, the families continue to wait anxiously for news about their loved ones’ safe return.

**FAQ**

Q: How many Israelis have been kidnapped?

A: The exact number remains unknown, with estimates ranging from dozens to around 100.

Q: Who is involved in negotiations for their release?

A: Qatar is engaged in brokering negotiations to secure the release of the kidnapped Israelis.

Q: Have the families received any information or assistance?

A: The families have not received any updates from Israeli authorities or international organizations. They are appealing to groups such as the United Nations and the International Red Cross for help.

Q: What evidence do the families have about their loved ones’ whereabouts?

A: The families base their suspicions on photographs and videos shared by Hamas on social media, showing their family members held captive in Gaza.