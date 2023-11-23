The Long Wait for News on Israeli Hostages: An Agonizing Period for Families

The families of Israeli hostages have been experiencing a prolonged period of uncertainty and anxiety, as they await any news about their loved ones who were kidnapped by Hamas. However, a recent breakthrough deal between Israel and the militant group has given them a glimmer of hope, albeit with new anxieties.

The deal entails a four-day humanitarian pause to facilitate the release of at least 50 Israeli women and children held captive by Hamas. While the names of the hostages to be released have not been made public yet, it is known that some of them hold dual nationality. As of the latest information from the Israeli military, there are currently 236 hostages in Gaza, including individuals from 26 different countries.

Initially, there were hopes that the first releases and the temporary cessation of fighting would occur on Thursday. However, Israel later announced that no hostages would be released until Friday, leading to uncertainty and speculation about the reasons behind this delay. Although Israeli officials downplayed its seriousness, referring to it as a “fairly minor implementation detail,” it remains unclear whether the absence of signed hostage release agreements from both Israel and Hamas is the cause.

The families of the hostages are grappling with mixed emotions as they navigate this agonizing wait. Hadas Kalderon, who lost her mother and niece in the Hamas attack on her kibbutz, is cautiously hopeful about the deal but finds it challenging to fully believe it until she reunites with her children. She emphasizes the need to keep pressure on the military to secure the release of all hostages.

Thomas Hand, another parent awaiting news on his daughter, expresses a similar sentiment. Initially informed that his 8-year-old daughter Emily had died in the attack, he later received conflicting information indicating that her fate remains uncertain. Hand eagerly hopes that Emily will be among those released but remains in the dark about her whereabouts and condition. His concerns also extend to the potential psychological trauma she may have experienced during the captivity.

Maya Roman, cousin of a female hostage, describes the upcoming week as “terrible” for her family as they anxiously await news about their loved one’s fate. Roman’s cousin, Yarden Roman-Gat, has been missing since the attack while trying to escape with her 3-year-old daughter. The uncertainty surrounding the releases and the daily anticipation of who will be freed places immense strain on the families, creating tensions among them.

Among the hostages, there is 3-year-old Abigail Edan, an Israeli-American child orphaned by Hamas after her parents were killed. Liz Hirsh Naftali, Abigail’s great-aunt, conveys the excruciating wait for news and the fervent hope that her great-niece will be among those returning home. The significance of Friday being Abigail’s 4th birthday adds an emotional layer, as her family eagerly anticipates her safe release.

It is crucial to remember the human toll of this conflict. More than 1,200 people were killed in Israel during Hamas’ attack, while over 12,000 Palestinians, including an estimated 5,000 children, lost their lives during Israel’s subsequent war with the group in Gaza.

