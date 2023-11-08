Families of American Citizens Held by Hamas Call for Action and Support

Four families in Tel Aviv have come together to deliver an emotional plea to both the Israeli and American governments for support and information regarding their loved ones who are believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza. These families have expressed their frustration with the lack of adequate support and information provided by the respective governments.

Among the families is Rachel Polin-Goldberg, whose son Hersh Goldberg-Polin attended the Tribe of Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im. Rachel last heard from her son on Saturday morning when he sent her two texts expressing his love and an apology. Later, she received a photo showing Hersh inside a bomb shelter, and she learned that he had been injured in a firefight. However, she has not received any further information about his whereabouts.

Another family that is seeking answers is the Neta family. Adrienne Neta, a California-born nurse and midwife, was taken hostage when terrorists invaded Kibbutz Be’eri. Her son, Nahar Neta, issued a plea to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, urging them to ensure the safe return of U.S. citizens held by Hamas.

Sagui Dekel-Chen, a 35-year-old man from Kibbutz Nahal Oz, was also among those taken hostage. He and other men on the kibbutz attempted to overpower the terrorists but were unsuccessful. Sagui’s wife is pregnant with their third daughter.

The families are seeking the assistance of both the Israeli and American governments to bring their loved ones home safely. They believe that the United States, as a champion of justice and freedom, should do everything in its power to support their cause.

The frustration and desperation of these families highlight the urgent need for action and support in resolving this hostage situation. It is essential for both governments to provide the necessary resources and expertise to secure the release of these American citizens. The safety and well-being of these individuals should be the highest priority, and their families deserve answers and assistance in bringing them back home.