Families in Turkey’s Earthquake Zone Struggle to Rebuild Their Lives

In the wake of Turkey’s devastating twin earthquakes that struck six months ago, families in the affected cities are still grappling with the aftermath. Dust and rubble continue to dominate the landscape, while makeshift tents and temporary housing are the only shelter for thousands of people.

Reconstruction efforts in the 11 provinces impacted by the earthquakes have been slow, leaving many residents feeling forgotten and abandoned. The Turkish government estimates that the cost to rebuild in these areas will amount to $105 billion, but progress has been minimal. Antakya, a city in Hatay province near the Syrian border, is one of the hardest-hit areas that is still in a state of disrepair.

Hulya Yesiloglu, a resident of Antakya, reflects on her survival and the destruction around her. As she bakes flatbread in her temporary tent city, she ponders the possibility of finding solace in the cemetery rather than enduring the hardships of rebuilding. Her old stone oven, the only part of her home that remains intact, symbolizes both resilience and loss.

The earthquake brought immense destruction to Hatay province, with over 23,000 lives lost and 30,000 injured. The government’s initial goal of completing reconstruction within a year seems unrealistic given the scale of devastation. Huseyin Yayman, a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party, acknowledges the challenges and emphasizes the need for national and international assistance.

One of the primary concerns for those still residing in tent cities is access to basic needs. While some locations lack air conditioning to combat the scorching summer heat, others, like Antakya, struggle to find safe drinking water. Difficulties in aid distribution have contributed to uneven support for affected communities.

Efforts to provide permanent housing have begun in Hassa, a mountainous city near Antakya. The Turkish government has allocated funds for the construction of apartment blocks and amenities, such as schools and health centers. However, completion of these projects is expected to take time, with full occupancy projected for next summer.

For families like the Yesiloglus, who have homes classified as slightly damaged, the road to recovery will be lengthy. They hope for government assistance to start the rebuilding process, even if it means gradual progress. The analysis of soil conditions will determine the feasibility of reconstruction, adding further uncertainty to their lives.

As the affected families in Turkey’s earthquake zone continue to face the challenges of rebuilding, support from both within the country and around the world remains crucial. The task of reconstructing lives and communities requires sustained efforts and solidarity.