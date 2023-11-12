A Struggle for Homes: Gaza Families Wait Amidst Political Turmoil

In Gaza City, the Zorob family has spent four long years living in a temporary 215-square-foot hut covered in nylon sheets, all while waiting for their dream of moving into a permanent home to become a reality. The family’s two-story home was destroyed by Israeli fighter jets in 2019, leaving them with nothing but debris and despair.

Their hope for a new home lies in a sprawling housing project backed by a $500-million Egyptian-funded renewal effort in Gaza. This initiative has given hundreds of families, like the Zorobs, hope for a better future after losing their homes in the conflict with Israel.

However, just as the spotless white buildings near completion, the process is plagued by uncertainties and delays. The Hamas rulers of Gaza and the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority (PA) are locked in a bitter rivalry over who will have control over the allocation of the 1,400 apartments. As a result, there is no clarity on who qualifies for these homes or even how to apply for them.

The Zorob family, along with an estimated 2,000 other families comprising approximately 12,000 people, have had their homes destroyed in recent years due to fighting with Israel. Additionally, 90,000 people are living in damaged homes that still haven’t been repaired, according to Gaza’s Housing Ministry.

Reconstruction efforts in Gaza have faced numerous challenges, including a sputtering economy worsened by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, the international isolation of Hamas, and a lack of funding from the fatigued international community. However, the underlying obstacle to progress in rebuilding lies in the ongoing power struggle between Hamas and the PA.

Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel’s existence, seized control of Gaza in 2007 after winning parliamentary elections. The PA, meanwhile, retains control of semi-autonomous areas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Despite claiming to be the legitimate representative of both areas internationally, the PA’s authority is limited.

Israel considers Hamas a terrorist organization and subsequently initiated a blockade alongside Egypt to prevent Hamas from acquiring weapons. Unfortunately, this blockade has led to a devastated economy in Gaza and has fueled multiple wars and violent confrontations. Repeated reconciliation attempts between Hamas and the PA have been unsuccessful.

The housing project, funded by Egypt, symbolizes the first step towards developing Gaza’s infrastructure after a series of Arab-funded initiatives aimed at alleviating the housing shortage. Egypt, known for its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas and between Palestinian factions, has called on both sides to form a joint committee for overseeing the distribution of homes. However, progress has been minimal as each side desires control of the process rather than focusing on the needs of the Palestinian people.

The situation has left thousands of families in a state of limbo, waiting for nearly a decade to rebuild their lives following the 50-day war between Israel and Hamas in 2014. The Zorob family’s home was struck during a battle between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group in 2019. Despite receiving a warning call from Israel to evacuate, their home was completely destroyed, leaving the family bewildered as to why they were targeted.

Living in makeshift accommodations made of concrete and nylon poses unbearable conditions for the Zorob family. Extreme heat, humidity, and water leaks during winter exacerbate their daily struggles. Their one-room house is insufficient to cater to their daughter with cancer, who requires isolation due to a weakened immune system.

International donor nations have grown frustrated with the repeated cycles of violence in Gaza and diverted their attention to other global crises. Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas hinders the repair and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. Donor nations, including Egypt, question who can be trusted as the legitimate Palestinian party to oversee the allocation of funds and resources.

Twenty-two-year-old Mohammed Zorob expressed his disappointment, stating that those in power do not care about their plight while sitting comfortably under air conditioners. Hazem Isleem, a father of seven, also feels the pangs of despair as he lives in a rented apartment with his family, desperately clinging onto hope for a chance at one of the new housing units.

The struggle for homes in Gaza continues as political rivalries persist, leaving families like the Zorobs in a constant state of uncertainty and longing for stability.