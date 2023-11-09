The Tragedy of Nagorno-Karabakh: A Loss to Armenian Heritage

The recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh have left the global Armenian community in shock. The rapid defeat of the enclave by Azerbaijani troops and the subsequent exodus of its population have sparked fears of the erasure of a cherished part of Armenian history and heritage.

The ethnic Armenian government in Nagorno-Karabakh announced its dissolution, signaling the end of its 30-year de-facto independence. This development has deeply affected Armenians worldwide, who fear that the centuries-long Armenian community in this territory, known as Artsakh, is on the brink of disappearing in what they perceive as a new wave of ethnic cleansing.

Armenians are blaming various actors, including European countries, Russia, the United States, and even the Armenian government itself, for failing to protect ethnic Armenians during months of blockade and the lightning offensive launched by Azerbaijan. To the Armenian people, the loss of Nagorno-Karabakh represents a historical blow. The region was once part of a larger Armenian heartland that spanned across present-day eastern Turkey, the Caucasus region, and western Iran.

For the Armenian diaspora, Nagorno-Karabakh held a special place. It represented hope for regaining a land they believed was rightfully theirs. It was a dream that the territory would gain independence or be reunited with Armenia. Lebanese-Armenians, numbering around 120,000, protested outside the Azerbaijani Embassy in Beirut, expressing their solidarity with their fellow Armenians and condemning the actions of the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments.

The agony of the Armenian people stems from a long history of suffering. Descendants of those who survived the 1915 Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Turks, they know the pain of displacement and loss. The massacres, deportations, and forced marches during that campaign resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians. This tragic chapter in history emptied many Armenian areas in eastern Turkey and is widely recognized as genocide by historians.

Armenians in Lebanon, like their counterparts around the world, have held onto their heritage and identity, but there is a prevailing sense that this may be their last migration. They feel there is no other place left for them to go. Armenia maintains that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of its territory, while Azerbaijan argues that it is their rightful land. Both sides have historical and cultural ties to the region, further complicating the situation.

As the dust settles in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian diaspora mourns the loss of a significant piece of their history. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by minority groups in conflict zones. It is a call for the international community to reflect on its responsibility to protect cultural heritage and prevent the erasure of diverse identities.