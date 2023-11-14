A Surge of Offensive Placenames Floods Google Maps Examination of the Rafah Border Crossing between Gaza and Egypt

A new cyber incident has unfolded within the digital realm, drawing attention to the vulnerability of online mapping services. Google Maps, a widely-used navigation tool, recently fell victim to a surge of offensive placenames that displayed anti-Israel messages concerning the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. Individuals purporting to be cyber activists manipulated the mapping service, utilizing a feature that allowed users to contribute information about local businesses and landmarks.

Numerous placenames containing derogatory language and anti-Israel sentiments were discovered by CNN in both Arabic and English. Though there is no evidence of any breaches within Google’s systems, this incident has been labeled as a case of “cyber vandalism” by Ben Decker, the CEO of Memetica, an online threat analysis company. Cyber vandalism, according to Decker, has been prevalent in online communities since the early days of the internet, when defacing websites was an infamous act.

In response to this incident, Google announced the suspension of its live traffic data feature in the region, coinciding with Israeli forces preparing for a potential ground invasion in Gaza. It remains unclear if this action was taken at the request of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). During the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the previous year, Google also halted live traffic data due to concerns about the movements of Russian troops.

The motivation behind the offensive placenames on Google Maps and the suspension of live traffic data are yet to be fully understood. However, in light of this incident, Google has reassured the public of its commitment to maintaining accurate and reliable information on its mapping service. A spokesperson from the company emphasized that they are actively reviewing the reported examples and working to remove any content that violates their policies.

The incident highlights the nature of cyber vandalism, which serves as a politically neutral form of hacktivism adopted by online communities globally. Unlike real-world vandalism, cyber vandalism allows individuals to execute anonymous and faceless acts, making its prevalence particularly high in geopolitical conflicts such as the Israel-Gaza situation.

